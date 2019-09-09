Bombshell Cindy Prado Blows Instagram’s Mind In Electric Yellow Bikini

Cindy Prado is back in a bikini. The blonde bombshell may have rocked a tight blue dress in her last Instagram update, per The Inquisitr, but Cindy doesn’t take long to return to her trademark look. The model and social media sensation has delivered a fresh swimwear update to kick off the week – clearly, Cindy was in the mood to get Monday off to a bang.

Cindy’s photo showed her submerged in waters to the knee. While a Miami Beach, Florida geotag placed the model in a beachy location, her photo seemed to suggest a pool setting – an urban backdrop and greenery around the pool’s borders took on a man-made feel. Cindy herself was taking up the foreground and pretty much knocking the camera dead. The blonde had been photographed full-frontal – perfect for showcasing her bikini-ready body.

Cindy opted for bright shades. The model’s two-piece was a vibrant electric yellow color, with the hues perfectly offsetting the model’s golden tan. Minimal as this strung swimwear was, the girl rocking it was handling it like a pro. The high-waisted briefs were flaunting the star’s trim and curvy hips, with space between them and a cleavage-flaunting top flashing her super-flat stomach.

Cindy delivered her bombshell vibe with a direct gaze and one hand held to her long blonde hair.

It looks like Monday’s look has somewhat blown Instagram’s mind.

“Damn baby,” one fan wrote.

“OMG,” another said.

“Wow,” was another comment.

A quick look through the comments section of Cindy’s post also showed a plethora of emoji responses. Unsurprisingly, fire and Instagram’s much-adored alien emoji both appeared prominent. The post itself also proved popular in very little time, racking up over 3,500 likes in just 50 minutes. The same time frame brought 95 fans into the comments section.

Loading...

Cindy last showcased a full bikini look at the end of August, with a fiery leopard-print bikini as the model sunned herself poolside. While Cindy seems to have toned down the two-pieces in September, the bikini updates were steady throughout last month.

Cindy also shared her travels, with a photo from Capri, Italy seeing her bronze her sizzling body at a lido-style beach. Given that this post showcased a tiger-print two-piece, it’s safe to say that this star is a fan of animal prints. She joins fellow animal-print lovers Abby Dowse and Tarsha Whitmore. Of course, the celebrity world is more than catered to in that department, with leopard-print lovers including Khloe Kardashian, Sofia Richie, and Sofia Vergara.

Fans wishing to see more of Cindy should follow her Instagram.