La La Anthony Gets Mistaken For Beyonce As She Goes Nearly Commando Under Sheer Green Dress

La La Anthony called herself an angel via the appropriate emoji in her latest Instagram share with her 9.3 million followers. She appeared to look very sweet until — upon closer inspection — the pretty green dress revealed that a nearly naked woman was wearing the sweet garment on September 3.

The flowing dress, which was full length, rocked a full, gathered skirt that showed off La La’s amazing legs while emphasizing her tiny waist. The top, which was sleeveless, revealed what appeared to be the buxom celebrity’s naked breasts.

Within less than 45 minutes of being uploaded, more than 68,000 of the 38-year-old’s social media fans liked the image in which La La’s hair was honey blonde. The pretty locks, which were parted in the middle, were so long that they fell down around her ample bosom. To add to the attractive image, the Power star had on a full face of understated makeup, including a nude lip, black eyeliner, and perfectly groomed brown brows.

With this look, La La seemed to have undergone a makeover that confused some of her admirers who weighed in about the Tuesday night share.

“I ain’t even know this was u,” stated a surprised Instagram fan, who added two heart-faced emoji for effect.

“I thought this was B,” remarked several of La La’s admirers who thought the blonde bombshell in the photo was actually Beyonce.

“Remember what Kanye said to you on the milkshake beat?? I’m wondering the same thing!!” stated another eager follower.

“Yasssss La! You’re a Goddess,” stressed yet one more fan, who added a string of four heart-faced emoji after making that swell statement.

“A True Chameleon,” stated still another admirer.

La La’s new look dramatically transformed the former brunette, even if she didn’t really dye her hair but rather put on a wig instead, as some of her fans suggested. Perhaps she was ready to switch things up since she has been into self-love in recent days, as reported by The Inquisitr on August 31.

For her closeup illustrating the point of that late summer share, the former MTV VJ was a bit more glamorous than she was on Tuesday. For that late August photo, La La had her black hair partially pulled back “so her face dominated the image.”

Her makeup, which was quite noticeable, included eye shadow in both silver and pink, some bronzer, nude lips outlined in darker lip liner, and eyeliner that was drawn outside the natural edges creating a very exotic look.

After La La shared last week’s Labor Day weekend version of herself, which was dominated by “a simple black tank with a plunging neckline… [with] her admirable cleavage on show,” her best friend, Kim Kardashian commented on the dynamic social media image.

“God, you are so pretty,” stated the Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity who likely made La La Anthony proud of how she presented herself as she took the path on the way to self-love. Talk about a supportive friend!