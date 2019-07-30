Jordyn Woods Scandal Reportedly Brought Sofia Richie & Kylie Jenner Closer Together

Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson back in February showed Kylie Jenner who her real friends were. As fans know, Jenner began rebuilding her inner circle when news broke that her best friend at the time allegedly had an affair with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend. Since the scandal, the 21-year-old makeup mogul has found solace in friends like influencer Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele and more, per Cheat Sheet.

Jenner has also reportedly grown very close to model Sofia Richie, who currently plays a big role in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lives as Scott Disick’s girlfriend. A source close to Richie and Jenner recently revealed that the two stars have formed an “irreplaceable bond” since the Woods scandal.

The source told E! News that Richie “really helped” Jenner through the drama with Woods.

“[Sofia] was really there for [Kylie] and took her side through everything. The situation with Jordyn made them closer,” they said.

Richie has reportedly also passed one very important friendship test with Jenner — the 20-year-old model gets along very well with Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who Jenner shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her,” the source continued. “Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better.”

Jenner and Richie’s friendship is also very important to Jenner’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who co-parents three children with Disick. Richie has grown closer to Kardashian and her children since she began dating Disick, and E!‘s source revealed that Kardashian is “thrilled” to see the same bond forming with Jenner.

“She thinks it’s great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together,” the source said.

Moreover, Jenner’s friendship with Richie reportedly makes Kardashian feel more comfortable in her own friendship with the model. The source assured that if Richie and Disick break up, the Tommy Hilfiger face will likely remain close with Jenner and Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Jenner reportedly recently cut ties with Woods in the form of an Instagram unfollow, per Perez Hilton. The move comes just days after Woods was spotted looking cozy at a bar with another one of Khloe Kardashian’s exes, James Harden. However, it is unclear if Jenner’s decision to unfollow Woods was directly related to Woods’ run-in with Harden.