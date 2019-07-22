Hope Hicks 2016 Call From Michael Cohen May Have Been About ‘Pee Tape’ Not Stormy Daniels, Says ‘Mother Jones’

A frantic phone call between top Donald Trump aides Hope Hicks and Michael Cohen in October of 2016 may not have concerned a payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels after all, a new report says.

According to FBI documents released this week from the now-closed investigation into Donald Trump’s now-jailed former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen, as reported by Politico, in October of 2016 the Donald Trump campaign was thrown into a panic by the release of the so-called Access Hollywood tape.

It was the release of that tape, on which Trump is heard making crude and vulgar comments about women as The Washington Post reported, that motivated Trump and his aides to attempt to silence Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress who was believed to be going public with a story about her sexual encounter with the then-recently married Trump 10 years earlier, according to the FBI, in the newly unsealed documents.

On October 8, the day after the Access Hollywood tape was made public, Trump joined a phone call, with Cohen and his then-communications director Hope Hicks — a call which according to the FBI was to discuss what would become a $130,000 “hush money” payoff to purchase Daniels’ silence, according to NBC News, because after the Access Hollywood release the Trump campaign believed that Trump’s attitudes toward and treatment of women could sink his presidential bid.

But according to a report by Mother Jones magazine published this week, that call may not have been about Daniels at all.

Adult video performer Stormy Daniels, who received $130,000 in ‘hush money’ from Donald Trump via Michael Cohen. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In fact, as The Inquisitr reported, Hicks herself testified to the House Judiciary Committee that the call concerned another, different sensitive matter — the so-called Trump “pee tape.”

According to an infamous and controversial “dossier” of private intelligence reports by former British spy and Russia expert Christopher Steele — a dossier which was posted online by BuzzFeed News on January 10, 2017 — Trump supposedly hired Russian prostitutes during a 2013 visit to Moscow. The prostitutes at Trump’s request performed a “golden showers” urination show on a bed in the presidential suite of the Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel, according to the Steele Dossier.

But Hicks and the Trump campaign were apparently aware of the “pee tape,” or at least of its rumored existence, months before Steele’s dossier was made public. In fact, Hicks believed that the tape may have been in the possession of Harvey Levin, founder of the gossip site TMZ, according to a Daily Caller report.

If the October 8 phone call actually concerned the payoff to Daniels, Hicks would have testified falsely to the House Judiciary Committee. According to a Washington Post report, however, Hicks’ attorney Robert Trout denied that the call dealt with the hush money payoff to Daniels.

“It’s striking that the possible topics of this call are porn star or pee tape,” wrote Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman, commenting on the confusion. “No one’s claiming that the conversation was about tax policy.”