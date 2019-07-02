Kylie Jenner’s Oiled Beach Bikini Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram update is sending the platform into a meltdown. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have covered up for her recent Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover, but on July 2 she sported a skimpier look.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kylie updated her account. The 21-year-old shared two Instagram snaps. Both showed her looking bronzed and beautiful while posing on sandy shores. Kylie seemed to have taken the beach as inspiration for her outfit, as the mother of one was clad in a bikini, mini skirt, and wide-brimmed hat in earthy tones. The halterneck swimwear came with woven fabrics and semi-sheer material. Upping the glitz, Kylie’s super-tiny skirt featured shimmering golds and metallics. Their hues were echoed by statement gold jewelry on the star’s wrists.

While the beach setting had a natural feel, the glam was all there. Kylie mentioned her Kylie Cosmetics products in her caption.

Kylie also seemed to have applied some form of oil to her skin. Her sizzling and shapely curves appeared markedly glossy in the second photo – perhaps Kylie had oiled herself up in case the sun were to come out. While rays weren’t apparent in the photos, Kylie’s radiant vibe was. This sensation was looking fit, sexy, and beautiful.

Fans are all over this update.

“D*** sis you’re glowing,” received over 420 likes in just 20 minutes.

“Love it,” was another comment.

The update also seemed to have brought in a celebrity face in very little time. Kylie’s picture was less than 30 minutes old before model Sofia Richie popped her head into the comments section. The 20-year-old threw Kylie three fire emojis. Sofia’s response racked up over 750 likes.

Kylie has a knack for knocking Instagram sideways. This hard-hitting businesswoman might don pantsuits for her Forbes covers, but she’ll show off her fierce body on the social media platform. Two days ago, Kylie upped the ante by posing in a curve-hugging and figure-flaunting red dress. The picture (seen above) racked up over 5.7 million likes.

Elsewhere, Kylie rakes in the engagement for more heart-warming reasons. Updates with her 17-month-old daughter Stormi prove immensely popular – this baby seems to be one of the cutest in Hollywood. Stormi’s arrival last year also appeared to usher in a new era for Kylie. This star’s image now includes being a motherhood icon as well as being a reality star and business figure. The success of Kylie Cosmetics now places Kylie as the world’s youngest billionaire.

Kylie’s beachy update racked up over 1.5 million likes within just 55 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.