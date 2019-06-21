‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Claps Back After Criticism Of Her Nude Instagram Photos

The 'Pretty Mess' singer hilariously fires back at her haters.

Erika Jayne is living her life to the fullest and that includes posting fully nude photos of herself on social media. The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a nude photo to Instagram which showed off her bare booty while she was bending over a table to converse with colleagues during a “business casual” meeting, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

While many of Jayne’s 1.8 million followers praised her for the sexy shot— the racy pic received over 118,000 likes and actress Vanessa Marcil declared it the “greatest photo of all time”—the “Pretty Mess” singer was also hit with a slew of negative comments from people who thought it was completely inappropriate.

According to Us Weekly, Erika Jayne fired back at several commenters who did not approve of her photo of her in-the-buff-business meeting, which was her third nearly nude post on Instagram in just one day.

When one commenter wrote, “3 nearly nudes in a row. What’s the crisis?” Jayne clapped back with, “No crisis here. Try trolling elsewhere. You’re boring.”

When another follower compared Erika to a porn star, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired back with, “You sound threatened.”

When a third critic told Jayne that she was “stooping to the level of a newbie,” the Bravo veteran wrote, “You sound ashamed of your body. I’m not.”

Erika Jayne also made it clear that her husband, high-profile Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi, thinks her nude snaps are “great.”

“Bet yours does too,” Jayne wrote to a hater. “Don’t bother responding. Thanks.”

Erika Jayne also challenged one especially pesky commenter to post their own bare butt photo.

“Could you post a picture of you’re a**? I would like to compare and then we will see who is embarrassed … bet I win.”

This is far from Erika Jayne’s first bare booty pic. The outspoken Bravo star previously showed off her assets for a photo spread for Galore when she stripped down to her lingerie and flaunted her butt in a thong. In the accompanying interview, Erika says she has learned to “rise above” other women’s’ jealousy.

“You cannot engage in that stuff. …You have to focus on your job, what you’re there to do, and you truly have to roll with the punches. You don’t need to be a punk or lay down, but what you can’t do is engage in the petty sh*t. It will just tear you down. You have to know what to fight for and pick and choose your battles.”

Meanwhile, as haters were having a field day over her latest NSFW booty pic, Erica Jayne had some fun with a photoshopped version of her controversial snap posted on Instagram. Jayne posted a second shot of her same bare booty photoshopped into a photo of Barack Obama and Donald Trump in a meeting at the Oval Office.

“You guys keep talking while I fix these problems…” Jayne captioned the hilarious pic. “#erikajayneforpresident.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.