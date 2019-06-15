Kate Beckinsale Showcases Insane Workout Body In ‘Spiritual Gangster’ Crop Top, Leggings & Platform Heels

Kate Beckinsale is defying her 45 years. The Underworld actress is widely known to have one of the fiercest bodies in Hollywood. Photos of the star taken earlier today are proving just why she comes with a fitness inspiration reputation.

On June 14, The Daily Mail obtained snaps of the Brit during her morning outing in Brentwood, California. They showed Kate rocking an impossibly tiny white crop top with “Spiritual Gangster” written across the top. Her rock-hard abs were on full display, along with her sculpted shoulders and toned biceps. The actress opted for an unusual, but ultimately very stylish look. Her crop top was paired with skin-tight yoga pants in patterned monochromes.

Opting out of sneakers, Kate accessorized the outfit with a sexy pair of black platform-heeled boots. Statement shades added plenty of attitude, although Kate herself didn’t seem out for a provocative appearance.

As The Daily Mail reports, the actress was on a shopping run. She was photographed around Brentwood’s stores. Seeming to neither wave at the cameras, nor duck them, Kate appeared confident, busy, and definitely out to flaunt her sensational body.

With the physique to rival starlets half her age, Kate and her fitness are a hot topic. The brunette has opened up on her hard workouts while speaking to Shape.

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else.”

Kate also referenced her nutrition in the interview. The meat-free lifestyle may suit some celebrities, like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, but Kate revealed that it wasn’t working for her.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” she said.

With an Instagram account that’s packed with workout videos and ab-flaunting snaps, Kate is known for offering her fans plenty of inspiration on the fitness front. The star has, however, made headlines for her relationships of late. This year saw the 45-year-old date Ariana Grande’s ex, 25-year-old Pete Davidson, although the couple split in April.

Fans wishing to see more of Kate Beckinsale should follow her Instagram.