‘Maxim’s’ Natalie Roser Launches Rose & Bare Lingerie Line With Instagram Video

Natalie Roser has launched a lingerie line specializing in nude colors. The Aussie Maxim model recently posted a video promoting her Rose & Bare range.

A quick peek on Roser’s Instagram page will confirm that the blonde bombshell often posts sexy pics where she wears as little as possible. The 28-year-old is a well-known bikini and lingerie model. In fact, The Daily Mail points out that she has become a regular on the catwalk at Miami Swim Week.

In this particular clip, Roser is joined by other beauties as they showcase bras and panties in nude hues. The models show how versatile the range is as they saunter around in their undies. Roser, in particular, looks smitten with the lingerie and flaunts her assets shamelessly.

In less than a day, the video clip has already racked up more than 60,000 views. Roser has over 1 million followers who regularly flock to her page to see her wearing as little as possible. The video clip piqued their attention and soon hordes of fans were also commenting on the post. The majority simply congratulated the model on her stunning success.

Who better to design skimpy underwear than a woman who wears them for a living? The former Miss Universe Australia finalist talked about her new venture. About a month ago, Roser posted an ad campaign video on Vimeo. She talked about the origins of her new line.

“It was necessary. I had the idea about four years ago. I was working as a model and I noticed that there were no nude options throughout stores or with the popular brands. A simple problem that I thought I could fix, that I wanted to fix. A nude shade for everyone – so, I started working on Rose & Bare.”

The Newcastle lass went on to explain that she wanted to create a bra that women would want to wear every day.

“I wanted to create a brand that stood out but offered comfort and wearability but was also sexy.”

This is not Roser’s first foray into the business world. She is also the owner of Roser The Label, an easy wear clothing range proving that she’s not just a pretty face.

In fact, The Daily Mail reported that the model-turned-designer recently said that she would turn down Victoria’s Secret.

“It is not really a dream of mine. Right now, no thank you. I don’t want to do Victoria’s Secret.”

Here’s to chasing your dreams and wearing your own lingerie line!