‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Looks Back On Her Solo Sex Tape, Which Was Worth Less Than $1,000

Stassi Schroeder's ex-boyfriend attempted to make the tape public.

Stassi Schroeder’s former boyfriend, Frank Herlihy, who was briefly seen on Vanderpump Rules, attempted to sell a sex tape she sent him during their short-lived romance years ago.

While Schroeder’s relationship with Herlihy has long been over, she opened up about the moment she learned he was trying to send the clip she sent him in her just-released book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook.

According to an April 17 report from OK! Magazine, Herlihy attempted to sell Schroeder’s sex tape without her knowledge for just $900 after their split. Needless to say, the ordeal was extremely traumatic for Schroeder, who learned of her ex-boyfriend’s plot while at an airport in New York.

It was “one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me,” Schroeder explained.

In her book, Schroeder said it was her Vanderpump Rules producer, Alex Baskin, who called her in 2014 after she moved to New York and informed her of what Herlihy was attempting to do.

“The plane landed and I had text messages from Lisa Vanderpump and our producer Alex Baskin saying ‘Call me 911,'” she wrote. “My heart literally fell into my a**hole. And when I found out this ex was trying to sell TMZ a tape of me masturbating, I fell onto the floor of JFK crying.”

For a while, Schroeder ignored Herlihy’s threats to sell the tape but eventually, he went straight to her former SUR Restaurant boss, Lisa Vanderpump, and informed her that if she paid him $900, he wouldn’t release the tape publicly, which she did.

Looking back, in addition to the horror she recalled, Schroeder said she was disappointed to learn she was worth just $900. Luckily, however, that was all it took for Herlihy to go away.

While Schroeder has experienced some traumatic relationships in recent years, she is currently happily committed to boyfriend Beau Clark, who she’s been seen with over the past several episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans may know, Schroeder and Clark began dating early last year after she split from radio personality Patrick Meagher in August 2017 after four years of on and off dating.

Schroeder and Meagher began dating after Schroeder’s relationship with Herlihy came to an end and because Meagher was living in New York City at the time, Schroeder temporarily moved to the east coast. Then, ahead of the third season of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder returned to Los Angeles.

To see more of Schroeder and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.