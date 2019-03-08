Michael Jackson Accuser Likely Split Up Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake

Could Wade Robson really be the reason the power couple is no longer together?

Michael Jackson’s name has been back in the media lately due to the Leaving Neverland documentary that recently aired on HBO. It documents details of Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s relationship with the singer, and the sexual abuse allegations brought against him. Now, Robson is under a different spotlight as accusations are going around that he may be the one who split up Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Many thought that Timberlake and Spears were made for one another as the pop stars seemed so happy and right together. In 2002, their fans were so surprised and upset when they broke up after allegations came forward that Spears had hooked up with her choreographer.

A lot of people already know about that whole situation, and how it broke up the couple that fans thought would be together forever. Well, it has now become a bit more complicated and is back under the spotlight since Spears’ choreographer was none other than Wade Robson.

Yes, the very same Robson who is a focus of the Leaving Neverland documentary in which he accuses the late Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, according to The Sun. With Robson ending up back in the news, plenty of other stories from the past are beginning to pop up.

At the time, Robson was reportedly dating Michael Jackson’s niece when he cheated on her with Britney Spears. As the story goes, Robson and that whole situation is the reason why Timberlake penned the song “Cry Me A River.”

“Cry Me A River” pointed all signs toward Britney Spears, as Timberlake was essentially putting the blame on her for their break up since she cheated on him.

Robson and Spears grew close in 1999 and 2000 when he co-directed her world tours. He would go on to do the same for her “Dream Within A Dream Tour” in 2001, as well as choreographing a number of her music videos. In 2001, Robson was also good friends with the choreographer of the “PopOdyssey Tour” for *NSYNC.

The details behind the story of Spears cheating on Timberlake, and Robson being the reason they broke up, has never been confirmed by anyone. Timberlake reportedly found a note from Robson to Spears in her Saturday Night Live dressing room in 2002 and that blew everything up.

That story isn’t Michael Jackson’s only reported connection to Britney Spears, though.

Wade Robson alleges Jackson had a “Britney Spears obsession," explains why he defended him (via @toofab)https://t.co/6fAHR14zgD — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2019

TooFab reports that Wade Robson confirms Michael Jackson actually had a rather strong obsession with Britney Spears when he was alive. Apparently, MJ actually hoped that Robson could find a way for the “King of Pop” to meet her.

“Michael had some sort of obsession with Britney and he would call me and he would want to know what it was like working with her and what was she like. Isn’t she sexy? Isn’t she beautiful? Wondering if I can set up like a way for them to meet.”

The story of Michael Jackson’s life contains many twists, turns, and countless people in multiple ways. Wade Robson stands by his accusations that Jackson sexually abused him when he was a young boy, and that story from Leaving Neverland has brought about many others from the past. All of the drama regarding Robson possibly splitting up Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake is being shown in a whole new light.