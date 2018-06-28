Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Nude Bikini As She Cuddles Up To Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle was showing off her toned body as she embraced husband Dwyane in new vacation photos.

Gabrielle Union is revealing her amazing body once again during her trip to Ibiza, this time in a nude bikini. Daily Mail reports that the Being Mary Jane actress was snapped spending some time with her basketball player husband and a group of friends while on a luxury yacht while sailing around the Spanish island this week.

The site published a number of candid paparazzi snaps showing Gabrielle proudly flaunting all her hard work at the gym in her latest bikini on June 27 as she put her body on display a nude two-piece with ruched bottoms.

Union revealed her toned middle in the vacation snaps, wearing gold earrings to accessorize the look.

The star also shared some sweet photos of herself rocking her bikini on her Instagram account.

In one photo taken as night fell in Ibiza, Gabrielle threw her cover-up up in the air behind her as she stood overlooking the ocean alongside the caption, “Angel Wings Carry Me” as she revealed her toned middle.

She then shared another sweet photo from her European vacation on Instagram, a sweet snap showing her cuddling up to her husband of four years as she sat on his lap and wrapped her arm around him.

Angel Wings Carry Me A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 27, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

Still sporting her bikini top with see-through black pants and sandals, Union captioned the upload she shared with fans on June 27, “Omaha x Chicago = [love].” Gabrielle is originally from Omaha and Dwyane was born in Chicago.

“Love Ibiza Nights #WadeWorldTour2018,” she then added in the caption of the photo, which showed the husband and wife team both sporting matching backward caps, though hers was white and Wade’s was black.

Dwyane could also be seen making the pretty unique fashion choice of wearing bright purple socks with white slides.

The latest bikini photos of the star – whose acting credits also include Friends and Think Like A Man – come shortly after she was snapped by paparazzi sporting a light green bikini on the beach in Ibiza on June 26.

As Inquisitr reported this week, Union revealed her incredible body once again during the beach trip with her man, even sharing pictures on Instagram showing her wading into the ocean while two luxury yachts could be seen in the background.

She revealed in the caption of the bikini photos that heading to the beach is “How I De-Stress.”

Union’s amazing bikini body comes as a result of a lot of hard work and dedication from the actress. Gabrielle told Women’s Health last year that she works out because she has a history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes in her family, which is why she’s so determined to stay healthy.

“I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs,” she explained of her fitness routine. “I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

Gabrielle also revealed in the interview that she’s a big fan of Pilates and is most proud of her toned arms.