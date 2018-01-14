‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Bombshells! All The Scandals That Rocked The ‘Fifty Shades’ Franchise

The final installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey series is almost upon us. While fans around the world get ready for Fifty Shades Freed to hit theaters next month, the brand has been the subject of a lot of controversies over the years. Here’s a look at all the scandals that rocked the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

Fifty Shades of Grey Undergoes Major Changes

According to Cosmopolitan, there were major shakeups between the first and second films in the franchise. After Fifty Shades of Grey, director Sam Taylor-Johnson chose to leave following a feud with author E.L. James. In a revealing interview, Wood explained how her vision of the movie was completely different than James, who refused to budge.

“Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar,” Wood shared. “Her thing was, ‘This is what the fans expect.’ I’d be like, ‘Well, let’s try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time.”

Not Everyone Wants To Read The Books

After exiting the franchise, Wood admitted that she will not watch Fifty Shades Darker or Fifty Shades Freed. The director assured fans that she has zero interest in seeing the last two movies and she isn’t alone.

Although Fifty Shades of Grey started as fan fiction for Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight series, Meyers said she isn’t a fan. Harry Potter author JK Rowling also hasn’t read the books and even promised her editor that she would never pick them up.

Protestors Bash Fifty Shades Of Grey

Perhaps the biggest controversy surrounding the franchise is its ties to BDSM. In fact, on the night of the Fifty Shades of Grey premiere, protestors lined the streets in London because they felt like the movie promoted domestic abuse. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation also released a statement condemning the franchise for its portrayal of sadomasochist and abusive sexual relationships.

Dornan Tests The Pipes In Fifty Shades Freed

Despite all of the controversies, Fifty Shades Freed will undoubtedly be a success when it hit theaters in February. Although the movie is an erotic drama, Vanity Fair reported that fans will get to see Jamie Dornan sing a Paul McCartney song.

The movie’s tracklist was just released and one of the bonus songs features Christian Grey (Dornan) covering McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.” The revelation confirms director James Foley’s comments last year. Foley told fans that Dornan is a pretty good singer and performs a number in the final movie.

Ana Has Kids In The Final Chapter

Apart from Dornan’s song, E! Online reports that we’ll also see Anastasia Steele pregnant. Producers just released a new trailer for the upcoming film that showed Ana finding out that she’s pregnant for the first time. For book readers, the spoiler is not a big surprise. In the books, Ana and Christian actually have two kids together, though it isn’t known if the scene is Ana’s first or second pregnancy.

Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to open in theaters on February 9. The movie is the third and final film in the franchise, at least as far as Dornan and Johnson are concerned.