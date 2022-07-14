Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Supports LOEWE

Close up Of Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
chisom

Although it's not the style of bathing suit we're accustomed to seeing her in,

Candice Swanepoel made an unconventional appearance on Instagram in one. She looks stunning while teasing her cleavage.

The model has had quite an official couple of weeks as she has been releasing several images from her campaign for her new partnership with Alo, which has been successful for both brands.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Twitter Back Online After Major Outage

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Hawaii

Thylane Blondeau Shows Off Legs In A Thigh-Skimming Dress

Vulnerable Democrats Skeptical Of Biden's Messaging On Inflation

'Best Television Experience': 'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Joins 'Money Court' Season 2

Supporting LOEWE

Candice Swanepoel in off-shoulder shirt
Shutterstock | 2131613

Candice is sitting on a mat with one hand resting on her chin. She was dressed in a black and yellow striped bikini top, free pants, and a black jacket. Candice did not wear any make-up to complete her appearance.

Happy to support @LOEWE and this beautiful cause, one that is close to my heart as I grew up seeing these beautiful creatures..this Elephant basket bag has been created in collaboration with the #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign.Its eyes are hand-beaded by the talented Samburu craftswomen.- proceeds go to the @ElephantCrisisFund, helping to secure a future for the elephants 🐘Shop yours on loewe.com#LOEWEkomp #KnotOnMyPlanet @samburutrust @knotonmyplanet

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Iconic Shoot For SKIM

The most recent ad for Kim Kardashian's shapewear, underwear, and loungewear line, SKIMS, included some of the most recognizable supermodels worldwide.

For the new Icons campaign, supermodels Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrósio, and Heidi Klum wore items from SKIMS' best-selling "Fit's Everybody" range. Throughout their modeling careers, Klum, Banks, Ambrósio, and Swanepoel have all held the title of Victoria's Secret Angel.

The supermodel displays her flawless form in this bodysuit from the new collection. Although, she had her hair down and was dressed in a semi-sheer one-piece bodysuit.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

What Does Candice Eat?

In an interview with InStyle, Swanepoel shared some of her wellness-related trade secrets. She claims that she monitors the size of her portions at each meal and modifies them throughout the day."One meal in the day will be lighter than others; probably during lunch, I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast."

Candice Does Yoga

Candice strongly supports yoga. She told Vogue France, "I think that yoga has taught me breathing techniques."I take deep slow breaths." She even created her own technique. "I've been doing my own kind of yoga. It's not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I've learned over the years. It's calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.