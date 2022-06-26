Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Teases New Inamorata Collection Drop

31-year-old actress and model Emily Ratajkowski teased a new collection drop for her swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman. Since launching the business, the model has captured customers' hearts with her innovative designs and beautiful fabrics, making her swimwear one of the foremost celebrity brands in the USA.

She posted more pictures from her birthday celebration in Europe and Mexico. Following the release of her latest Summer collection, Ratajkowski modeled her best sellers, including the new signature butterfly print.