Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Teases New Inamorata Collection Drop

31-year-old actress and model Emily Ratajkowski teased a new collection drop for her swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman. Since launching the business, the model has captured customers' hearts with her innovative designs and beautiful fabrics, making her swimwear one of the foremost celebrity brands in the USA.

She posted more pictures from her birthday celebration in Europe and Mexico. Following the release of her latest Summer collection, Ratajkowski modeled her best sellers, including the new signature butterfly print.

Enjoying The Sunrise In Mexico

The model showed off her perky butt, lean limbs, and full wavy hair standing on the porch of her vacation Hotel in Tulum, Mexico. She wore a burnt orange string bikini with a halter neck triangle top and matching ruched triangle bottom. She also shared a front view showing off her defined abs lines and curvy hips while the sun's light shone on her flawless skin.

The New Mood Board Screams Vintage

Ratajkowski shared her mood board for the new collection citing iconic supermodels like Cindy Crawford as her inspiration. She then asked her fans to guess what the collection looked like in the comment, and many said cutout one-pieces.

One fan joked about her big tummy, saying it wouldn't fit into the monokinis, while others said they'd get their money ready for purchase. This isn't the first time Inamorata embraces the oldies vibe, and Ratajkowski does it so well.

More Inspiration From The Nineties

Her summer 22 collection drew inspiration from the Rump Shaker video, where models wore seashells as bikini tops and matching thongs highlighting their curvy hips and slender upper body.

Ratajkowski put a modern spin on the bikini top, making it an actual fabric with a firm strap forming a triangle at the back. She christened the piece Luciana, and it has since become a bestseller.

A Hot Girl Summer Is Coming

Extreme cutout monokinis aren't new territory for Ratajkowski, but she promises the upcoming collection is different from what fans are used to. She shared more inspirational posts showing dark-skinned models sunbathing in their skimpy swimwear. The picture looked like a commercial straight from the Nineties.

Her previous release had a similar style, although it wasn't as racy as the latest inspo posts. The butterfly print one-piece showed off her underboob and abs while covering most of her boobs and body. Inamorata's fall collection promises to be more daring than this modest imitation. Stay tuned for more news on the collection when it finally drops.

