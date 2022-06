At 55, Salma understands that it is impossible to look like she did in her 30 and 40s and she is not trying to replicate past decades. Instead, she incorporates a workout that works for her body and her time schedule. To maintain her physique and curvy body, the Mexican actress commits to five days a week for workouts.

During an interview, Salma revealed she practices restorative yoga while still throwing in a few cheat days when she feels like it. She also performs a circuit routine, Pilates, walks and runs regularly as well around her neighborhood. The results are obviously paying off and her fans can see how successful her routines have been over the years!