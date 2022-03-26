The Misconduct Of Kanye West

When Kardashian filed for divorce in February of 2021, it came at a time when fans were abuzz with gossip about the deteriorating marriage. There were rumors of cheating and brief separations, a mental health intervention organized by Kardashian, a failed presidency bid by West, and several vitriolic tweet-storms by him directed at Kris Jenner and her family.

Paparazzi snapped photos of a fight between Kardashian and Kanye. Kardashian was sobbing and cowering while West appeared to rage at her. But divorce proceedings would bring no relief and peace for either of them.

West soon launched a campaign of harassment that included purchasing the house next door to Kardashian, encouraging violence against Pete Davidson, and refusing to take no for an answer.

Women's organizations such as Vera's House called him out as an abuser, making note of his troubling behaviors. He also launched public insults about Kardashian's mothering, accusing her of allowing North to have a TikTok account and to post there while wearing makeup. He later accused her of kidnapping their youngest daughter and banning him from her birthday party, although they had previously agreed to celebrate separately.

This is perhaps the most worrying aspect of West's behavior - his desire to control the narrative about who his ex-wife is and how the public perceives his daughter. He has made no mention of his sons, who also appear on social media and are at the center of visitation disputes. One could assert that here is where his misogyny makes itself seen, in his insistence on keeping control of his ex-wife and daughter's bodies.

Although Kardashian leads a privileged life, it is important to remember that luxury and abuse can exist side-by-side. Abuse by an intimate partner affects women of all social classes, races, and religions. While she has more resources at her disposal than the average woman, the emotional effects of abuse remain the same for her and her children.

According to the World Health Organization, children raised in families that suffer from abuse and violence have a much higher rate of emotional and behavioral disturbances. In waging war against his ex, he also undermines his ability to be a supportive father who can co-parent successfully.

Because Kardashian has often wielded her celebrity status in a problematic manner, her situation has become the subject of memes and jokes. Regardless of how one judges her, it is hard to argue that West's behavior is healthy for his children.