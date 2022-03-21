Donald Trump Refers To Nuclear Weapons As 'N-Word'

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its twenty-sixth day and Vladimir Putin's war effort has only intensified, with Russian troops targeting civilians.

The United States and its allies have imposed strong economic sanctions on Russia, delivering weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Putin, for his part, has threatened to escalate even further, putting his nuclear forces on high alert.

In a new interview, former President Donald Trump weighed in on Putin's threats and made a strange remark about the Russian leader's threats of nuclear strikes.