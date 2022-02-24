Chanel West Coast In Bikini Flaunts Shapely Buns

Chanel West Coast's latest social media show-off was all about her sexy time, and fans could not get enough of her sensational look. It was a perfect day for some bikini moments, and Chanel wasted no time lapping it up. The reality star flaunted her lovely figure and served a dose of sultriness.

Scroll to see Chanel in all her glory!

Chanel's Beauty Hour

Shutterstock | 564025

The TV star has mastered the art of utilizing her social media feeds, and getting fans' undivided attention has never been a problem. Chanel was up to it in her recent Instagram update, showing off her leisure afternoon. The scorching sun had nothing on her hotness as she stripped down to a blue two-piece bathing suit with a tube-style top. The Ridiculousness star let her blonde tresses down her shoulders with the tendrils slightly soaked from her dive through the pool. 

Choosing The 'Eazy Life'

Shutterstock | 564025

Chanel's teasing clip opened with her back turned to the camera while she carefully lunged out of the pool, gently stepping on the pool stairs. The video immediately slowed, giving fans a clear view of her derriere with droplets of water dripping down her hips and thighs. The musician got to the edge of the pool and ended her brief catwalk with a slight twirl. She swung her arms upwards while thrusting her hip forward and posing for the camera. Chanel turned around to show off an infectious smile and her hourglass figure. She completed her bikini fashion with a pair of white-rimmed sunshades. She captioned her post with a blue heart emoji and added:

"#Eazy Life."

Her post garnered over 2000 comments as many of Chanel's admirers filed to the comment section and gushed over her. Many fans showed their approval with blue hearts, heart-eye, and fire emojis. 

Bikini Moments Are Always A Delight

Getty | Momodu Mansaray

In another of her poolside leisure posts, the rapper waited to catch the sunset, and she looked nothing short of ethereal. Chanel kept her face off the camera as she looked up to the horizon, seemingly in a reverie. Her shapely body was quite the view perfectly melding with the blue waters and palm trees. The sultry look came from her adventures in Miami. 

A Worthy Fashionista 

Shutterstock | 564025

When Chanel is not stripping down to swimsuits to get some poolside goodness, she gets in character as a certified fashionista. A few weeks into 2022, the 33-year-old turned heads in hot numbers rocking stylish wears from Versace and Gucci. Chanel once revealed that she enjoyed a mix of vintage and high-end when it comes to her style choice. It is safe to say that the media personality made a smart choice as her look-book will always stay in style. 

