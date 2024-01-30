‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Faces Backlash Over Controversial Statements, Does Damage Control

Kody Brown, the 54-year-old reality star from Sister Wives, faces intense backlash after making mean and controversial statements about his three former wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. In Sister Wives season 18, Kody took things to a new low, claiming he only loved his current partner, Robyn Brown, and didn't love the woman he was married to for 30 years.

Image Source: YouTube | @TLC

The Flagstaff resident's insensitive remarks, such as suggesting Meri move into his barn like an animal and labeling Janelle as a horrible partner, drew criticism from viewers. Now, in an attempt at damage control, Kody has expressed openness to maintaining a "friendship" with his former wives in the future, reported Screen Rant. Fans speculate that Kody's about-face is motivated by a desire to salvage his reputation. A Reddit user suggests that Kody might have sought crisis PR help, indicating that expert support may be behind his sudden change in tone. Another Redditor notes that Kody's openness to friendship could be a strategic move to secure a lifeline for future show seasons, preventing further damage to his image.

However, Kody's former wives might not be eager to embrace this friendship. Meri has moved on with a new boyfriend; Christine has found solace in her new husband, David Woolley; and Janelle, being logical, might be the only one open to the possibility, given her circumstances in Flagstaff. It's evident why Kody's former wives might be hesitant. Over the last decade, Kody has consistently made disparaging remarks about them, prioritizing his connection with Robyn, as reported by People. His neglect and lack of emotional presence led to divorces and breakups, making it clear why maintaining a friendship with his ex-wives is not an appealing prospect for them.

He was a “prisoner” he said who wasn’t allowed be the one to divorce ….but he sure did make the OG3’s lives hell in favor of Sobyn didn’t he.



Why? So they could do what he ultimately wanted, leave him.



Kody Brown is narcissistic 🗑 #SisterWives https://t.co/MxCD2zxzMP — Truth & Consequences (@eyeseetheobv) January 7, 2024

Kody's strategic move to befriend his former wives also aligns with the practical necessity of keeping all four sister wives on the show. Without the presence of Meri, Janelle, and Christine, there might not be much left to film for TLC, potentially signaling the end of Sister Wives. Despite the challenges, Kody insists that he's the victim in every situation, feeling disrespected and under attack by his ex-wives. His lone wife, Robyn, has also been attending therapy to cope with the loss of family and co-wives. Kody's claim that he is bringing back the old Kody, showcasing confidence, raises concerns among fans, who fear it might provide more material for the ongoing ambushes from his ex-wives.

#KodyBrown knew he was no longer in #love w/Meri when he approached her about the divorce so he could adopt Robyn's kids. He admitted on television he told Robyn that BEFORE their wedding because she didn't wanna be ignored like Meri. They're BOTH swine for that.#SisterWives — CHERyL Ingram (@that_cheryl) January 1, 2024

Christine, Janelle, and Meri, along with their new partners, have not held back in poking fun at Kody. From humorous jabs at his famous phrases to personal comparisons, they seem united in their disapproval of Kody's actions. It remains to be seen whether Kody's attempt at damage control will be enough to repair the strained relationships and salvage the future of Sister Wives.