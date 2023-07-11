Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Troubling Health Challenges With ‘Eating and Using Bathroom’ Sparking Concern

The View star Whoopi Goldberg, 67, discussed a major health concern on the June 10 broadcast of the talk show. The actress disclosed a recent health problem that has been hurting her for the past few weeks, per The Sun.

Each panel host discussed their Fourth of July weekend activities to start the show. Sara Haines, 45, had a pool party for her children and their friends, while Sunny Hostin, 54, went to Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons. While Ana Navarro, 51, traveled to the Dominican Republic with her husband, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, spent time with her in-laws in New Hampshire.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Chooses Not to Have Eyebrows in Recent Episode of 'The View'

THE LADIES ARE BACK! From Michael Rubin's epic white party to beach margaritas and New Hampshire voters, #WhoopiGoldberg, @sarahaines, @ananavarro, @sunny, and @Alyssafarah share about their 4th of July break! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/oRUl4To1oz — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2023

But when Whoopi was asked, she stated that her holiday weekend wasn’t as enjoyable. “I nursed my back. So I was not very mobile, and this is it,” she laughed. “People came to see me; people fed me; people took care of me. Got me to the bathroom. You know those are the important things.” She expressed, “When you’re just trying to get to the bathroom, and it’s way over there, and you’re thinking, ‘aw come on.’”

Whoopi shared that she didn't even know how it happened. “I don’t know what I did, but my back said ‘pst’... ‘pst’... ‘try to get up.’ And I was like ‘uh...’ and my back was like ‘yeah. This is our message to you,’” she recalled.

‘The View’ Fans Can't Hold in Their Laughter After Whoopi Goldberg Has NSFW Slip on TV https://t.co/BwyjDywJ8a — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 29, 2023

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Fans by Rapping to Sabrina Wu's Expert Beatboxing on ‘The View’

Whoopi gave The View viewers a unique glimpse into her private life just days before disclosing her health problem. A Hot Topic was launched by Whoopi concerning recent research showing a record-high divorce rate among adults in their fifties. The moderator became agitated because she felt it all hit too close to home when her co-hosts discussed their theories about why this would be the case. The 67-year-old said: “This idea that older people don’t know how to get it on, how do you think we got here?” She then added adamantly: “We know what we’re doing!”

Whoopi Goldberg pic.twitter.com/dXyQs3tS5w — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) July 6, 2023

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Shares Her Thoughts on Dating While Getting Older: "We Know What We Are Doing"

Sunny Hostin chimed in to say she wanted to follow up on that and had a question for Whoopi. Whoopi told her, “Quick, baby,” as the music began to play to inform the hosts that it was time for a commercial break. Sunny asked, “Do you go younger or older?” Whoopi grinned as she said, “Depends,” before making a joke about not referring to the underwear company. “We’ll be right back,” Whoopi quickly said, smiling and raising her eyebrows cheekily.

Whoopi has previously also revealed information regarding her private life. In an appearance with TalkShopLive around the end of last year, the presenter was promoting her most recent book, Two Old Broads, which she co-authored with the late novelist M.E. Hecht. “Nobody wants to talk about older people having sex, but old people have sex all the time! We’re having more sex than anybody.”

When I tell you Whoopi Goldberg preached the Sermon on the Mount here?!?! pic.twitter.com/WVRzY5Zrmu — Louis M. Cypher (@lou_m_cypher) July 9, 2023

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Is Ready to Take the Job of Outgoing Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' Pat Sajak

Whoopi Goldberg’s Hilarious Secret Revealed Live on ‘The View’ by Co-Host Joy Behar