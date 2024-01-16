First lady Jill Biden, in an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, strongly condemned the actions of Republicans, particularly GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for displaying an explicit photo of Hunter Biden during a House Oversight Committee hearing. The incident occurred as Republicans pushed a contempt of Congress resolution against him, a move that Jill deemed "horrible."

Addressing the accusations against President Joe Biden, she expressed her disapproval of the relentless attacks without concrete evidence. "I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel," she stated, emphasizing her pride in Hunter's journey to rebuild his life after battling addiction, as per ABC News reports. Jill also shared her concern for her grandchildren, asserting that the GOP's actions are impacting their lives.

Laughing off the term "Biden crime family" used by Republicans, Jill criticized the divisive rhetoric in the country. She pointed out the disheartening sight of people standing with signs that say, "Let's Go Brandon" and the derogatory labels attached to her husband, such as "liar" and "mentally incompetent." Reflecting on the country's transformation, she remarked, "It's hard to realize our country, isn't it? I mean to look at it." Amid concerns about President Joe's age, currently 81 and potentially 86 at the end of a second term, Jill expressed confidence in his ability to handle another four years in office. Describing her daily observations of his vigor, energy, and passion, she asserted, "He can do it."

Responding to voters who questioned the President's age, Jill labeled it as an asset. She highlighted his wisdom, experience, knowledge of global leaders, and historical insights, describing him as the right person for the job at this critical moment in history. As the key player supporting the president's pursuit of a second term, Jill emphasized her readiness for the upcoming campaign. When asked about facing former President Donald Trump in a possible rematch, she declared, "Oh, that makes me want to be in the fight even more because we have to win. We must win. We cannot let go of our democracy."

The interview followed House Republicans' vote to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Hunter, indicating potential criminal charges. Hunter had defied subpoenas for a closed-door deposition as part of the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe. The first lady reiterated the White House's denial of the president's involvement in his son's business dealings.

House Republicans' focus on Hunter Biden's business deals, dating back to the 2020 election, has been a recurring theme. The interview shed light on the ongoing federal tax charges and charges related to false statements on a federal form for gun purchasers that Hunter is currently facing, as per The Hill reports. Throughout the controversies, President Joe has consistently expressed pride in his son's openness about his addiction struggles.

