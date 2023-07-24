‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Was Honored to Interview Vice President Kamala Harris: “My Pinch Me Moment”

Sunny Hostin, the popular co-host from The View, updated her fans on an exciting gig she engaged in over the weekend while The View was on hiatus. Posting several Instagram pictures, Hostin shared that she used her hosting abilities at the Essence Festival to interview Vice President Kamala Harris. Hostin was clearly thrilled to be interviewing the Vice President herself and described this as a "pinch me moment," as per The U.S. Sun.

Hostin got to interview Harris on various issues alive in America now, ranging from abortion to affirmative action. She shared a carousel of pictures from New Orleans as she rocked a knee-length formal black dress. In the Instagram post, Hostin revealed, “I had the distinct honor of interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on the main stage at the Essence Festival yesterday. As the cherry on the pie - I think Oprah thought I did a good job. Year made.”

One image from the carousel showed The View star interviewing the Vice President while seated on stage. In another, Oprah Winfrey was seen standing beside Hostin as the latter smiled broadly for the camera. In another post from the event, the 54-year-old was seen conversing with Harris. Hostin wrote in the caption, “Had to add just one more picture of my pinch me moment with the Vice President of the United States.”

At the Essence festival, in response to recent conservative Supreme Court decisions, Harris suggested organizing against the forces she claimed were attempting to roll back the liberties that women and people of color had achieved, reports NOLA. “I feel very strongly that the promise of America will only be achieved if we’re willing to fight for it,” Harris said. She criticized the Supreme Court's order that outlaws abortion on a federal level, which has resulted in a prohibition of the procedure in Louisiana and many other states. “Is there any law that tells a man what to do with his body?” she questioned rhetorically to laughs during her Friday speech. The event saw more than 1,000 attendees at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Harris blasted the Supreme Court for rejecting President Joe Biden's plan to wipe out $400 billion in student debt for millions of borrowers, including 600,000 in Louisiana. She also slammed Thursday's decision ending affirmative action at colleges and universities across the country. “I'm deeply concerned about the implications of this decision to the future of our country, to the future of the leadership of our country. This decision is going to have a generational impact,” the Vice President observed. Hostin shared that she is a proud recipient of affirmative action as a first-generation college graduate. She said, “There's no shame in that.”

