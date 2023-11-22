‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Feels GOP Backs Trump as It’s 'Good for Their Bottom Line'

The View is known to be a phenomenal platform that discusses several categories of current affairs ranging from Pop Culture to Politics. What elevates the quality of the show is its skilled and seasoned hosts: Joy Behar, Whoopie Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and occasionally Ana Navarro. Each of these women brings a wealth of experience to the table and doesn’t mince words.

Griffin particularly is known for strong opinions that echo her genuine thoughts backed up by logical reasoning. For instance, the host on the show discussed former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections and why he was being backed up by a plethora of supporters in the Republican party despite having a tall order of legal matters to deal with.

Image Source: ABC Network

According to The Wrap, in a new episode of the show, Griffin proposed a theory concerning the overwhelming support received by the former President apart from possible admiration for him in general. In Tuesday’s episode of the show, the hosts pondered over the Republican's support for Trump to become the face of the GOP in 2024 when he goes up against a Democrat candidate.

Griffin sternly claimed, “It is money and power.” The co-host went on to explain, “So there is a multibillion-dollar industry around Donald Trump, in a way that never existed with really any other politician in our lifetime.” Griffin threw into the mix names of the other party committees such as the RNC, NRSC, and the NRCC.

Another theory that Griffin put forth was the fact that his time as President facilitated a “revolving door” for upcoming influencers in the political realm whom he allegedly encouraged to grow. Furthermore, Griffen stated two examples of people who had successful political careers through Trump’s influence and alleged that it would’ve been nearly impossible without Trump’s intervention. She said, “People like Charlie Kirks, and Candace Overnses, they wouldn’t have existed without the MAGA side of things.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Furthermore, Griffin strongly suggests another reason why Trump supporters in his party aren’t speaking out against him which according to her is not fear. She claimed that they’re each merely being strategic and careful about it given Trump’s current score in polls and other matters. Griffin noted, “People are making so much money off of him, despite the fact that he’s lost for the Republicans since 2018." Griffin stated that “at the end of the day, it’s not so much the fear factor. It is literally good for their bottom line.”

Trump may be bad for Republicans winning elections but he’s great for a lot of professional MAGA’s bottom line. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 21, 2023

She continued to add two other names who weren’t endorsing Trump until 2016, namely: Ted Cruz and Mike Lee- both Senators in The United States. Lastly, she alleged that both Cruz and Lee realized that they’d be “more powerful in the Senate in a 'right-wing echoed chamber' if they just stand by him [Trump].” Momentarily, neither Trump nor the “backers” as suggested by Griffin have chosen to comment on the matter.

