Kate Hudson just commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 2003 smash romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She also appeared on the well-known daytime talk show The View to discuss her famous role in the film, acting, fitness, parenting, her new album, and Sibling Revelry, the famed podcast she hosts along with her brother Oliver Hudson. However, excited viewers were displeased when co-host Joy Behar strategically cut Hudson off during her conversations on the broadcast. "Joy is one of those annoying people who constantly interrupt a person when talking. She can never just shut the F*** up and let the guest talk," fans expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As per The US Sun, co-host Sara Haines started discussing how everyone wanted to get into shape in the New Year. She went on to inquire about Hudson's collaboration with fitness app My Fitness Pal. "How did you discover that app?" Haines asked. "How much smoking did you do?" Joy interrupted. "So much," the Bride Wars actress said. "A pack a day? A pack a day?" Behar said, cutting her off again.

"I would say... eight. It depends on how—" Hudson replied."Eight cigarettes a day?" Behar asked. "It depends on how—" Hudson tried again. "Joy, you're veering off. It's fitness," Haines said. "I wanna hear this," Behar laughed as the Mother's Day actress tried to explain her point; Behar then interrupted her again. Haines went on to grab Behar's arms and whispered, "She's going to tell you." After that, the political commentator let Hudson talk without interrupting.

0MG...CAN THE LADIES AT THE TABLE LET THE GUEST TALK. Holy crap.

Fans got infuriated and tweeted, "Will someone please teach Joy some manners and make her stop interrupting Everyone? She’s very annoying," one fan wrote. "Can Joy let Kate talk, please? Geez," added a second fan. "I wish I could hear what Kate is saying, but Joy keeps butting in," tweeted a third fan. As per Deadline, moving on after the intense segment, Hudson reflected on her 2003 rom-com hit, saying, “It’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms,” she said. “That’s a big part of the equation.”

“If we can get more Marvel guys like … hey, come to do a rom-com! That’s part of the formula, too,” Hudson added. “Honestly, I think it was well-written and I think there’s this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula — which it does,” she concluded. “But we made sure we had a great foundation of a script and then the cast…”

Variety reported that the Almost Famous actress continued to lament about the lack of good rom-com scripts at present, “I think it’s about the writing, and how we’re investing in telling the story of the writing and the directors,” Hudson added. “If you look at the classic rom-com or movies that last forever — because they do, they’re the ones that last forever; people go back and back — they had the best writers. Nora Ephron! It’s more about how the studios are investing in the talent.”

