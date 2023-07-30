Here's What Jennifer Lawrence And Tom Holland 'Took' From Their Movie Sets

Actors invest their time and energy into a film or a TV show, so naturally, they feel some connection with the project and its set. Over the years, several Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Holland have admitted to taking something from their respective film sets.

These celebrities have gone on record to tell the world what they 'took' with them from the film sets, reported US Weekly. To begin with, The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence revealed in 2015 that she quietly picked Katniss Everdeen's leather jacket (and some others) from the Hunger Games set. She told E! News, "They are just hanging in my closet. I don't know what I am going to do with them."

In the list of celebrities, Marvel star Tom Holland didn't stay far behind. For one, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor admitted his Marvel co-star gifted him a special memento from the set. "My favorite souvenir was actually given to me, well actually to my little brother Paddy, when Black Panther was coming out," he recalled in December 2021. "Robert Downey Jr. was making Doctor Doolittle in London, and he was staying down the road from where I live. He invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house."

Holland added, "Paddy comes running into the room, and he's holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift." The 27-year-old felt nostalgic, "That's a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I joined it very late, and that souvenir was from the original film."

Apart from gifts like this, Holland also confessed he picked something or the other from every project he has worked on, including web shooters from his fictional character's suit. He told BBC Radio 1 in March 2020 that his house is littered with props from the film sets.

Other stars like Ryan Reynolds took his memorable suit from his favorite role in Deadpool after the production of the 2016 movie. He confessed, "I loved wearing it, and I have run away with one," reported Marie Claire in 2015, per MTV. "I'll probably get into trouble for saying that, but I have waited ten years to do this movie. So, I am leaving with a f–king suit."

Warner Bros called out Reynolds on Twitter for stealing a ring his character wore in Green Lantern, released in 2011. "Sorry @VancityReynolds, we're going to need the ring back," the studio tweeted. The 46-year-old responded, "Well if we'd used a NuvaRing™️ in the first place, we wouldn't be in this mess. #Deadpool2."

The veteran star Robert Downey Jr. confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2016 that he took a plethora of items from his movie sets, including from Avengers: Age of Ultron. "There was a massive Avengers 'A,' which was outside the Avengers center," he explained. "I have it. I said, 'Why is it in England? Send it back to Los Angeles- I'll put it in my office.'"

