Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker are "over the moon" after welcoming their son Rocky Thirteen Barker a month ago. Throughout her pregnancy, the Poosh founder had been dressing in stylish maternity clothes to flaunt her growing baby bulge. However, Penelope Disick, her 11-year-old daughter, wasn't too happy about all the PDA surrounding her growing baby bump. During the Nov. 30th episode of The Kardashians, the tween asked her mother, who was seen wearing a track jacket that zipped halfway to reveal her bare belly, "Mom, please." Khloé Kardashian, the sister of the Lemme founder, clarified, "She doesn't like that your belly is out." Bible. The kid was heard stating in a now-viral video, "You're so braggy with your stomach," Penelope is seen expressing in dismay.

Even when Travis asked if the exhibition was "too much," his stepdaughter didn't hold back while answering: "No, she just shows it every single morning." As per EOnline, The Good America founder shared during the confessional that her elder sister is ecstatic about her pregnancy: "Kourtney and Trav have been trying to have a baby for so long," Khloe shared in her confessional, "so, the fact that Kourt is pregnant, I'm so, so, so happy that this happened for her." "We decided to put it in God's hands, I thought it was just not happening and we were accepting of it," the KUWTK alum had expressed during a previous episode. "And then—God's plan."

While exclusively speaking to Vogue in November the reality star shared that she is having a geriatric pregnancy, "That word is just so wild," Kardashian Barker says of the term geriatric. "But my doctors are so cautious and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies." "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions." "I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child. Going to Disneyland or even just touching sand for the first time," Kourtney said while speaking with Vanity Fair Italia. "I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical. Being able to do that now with Travis is a dream come true."

"Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers," she said. "I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted," Kourtney had said back then.

