When Jennifer Lawrence Was Left Traumatized After Playing an Intense Role and Had to Seek Therapy

Oscar-winnerJennifer Lawrence has delivered critic-worthy performances in most of her films and also established a successful career graph in Hollywood. However, the Hunger Games actress was left traumatized after essaying a dark role in one of her first films. In 2008, Lawrence starred in The Poker House, based on the true life of director Lori Petty's teenage years, the indie drama also starred Chloe Grace Moretz and Selma Blair. The then 16-year-old Lawrence played the role of Agnes, a teenage girl who is sharing the responsibility of raising her younger sisters since their mother is an alcoholic and also drug dependent. The Mother actress admitted that the tragic and emotionally challenging role made her seek therapy while the film received rave reviews from audiences and critics.

The role left such an impact on her mentally that it lingered with Lawrence even after wrapping up the shot schedule. “With The Poker House, I was 16 and it was my first movie. Now fortunately I know how to leave the character when I leave work. In fact, it leaves me after the director calls cut. But with that film, I just felt I had to take all of it on, and it did take a toll on me," Lawrence had then revealed in an interview with Filmmaker. She had added - "My friends knew a therapist. All I needed was to consult her for a little while. I just needed someone to talk to.”

As per The Things, The Poker House premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival and received praise for its storytelling, it earned Lawrence a “Best Performance” award at the Festival. Her portrayal of the main lead, Agnes was based on the 1970s teenage years of the film’s director Lori Petty. The role had plenty of emotionally wrecking scenes with the mother's character played by Selma Blair.

Lawrence had also admitted to Variety in 2022 that playing Katniss Everdeen in the globally hit franchise - Hunger Games had taken a toll on her mental health. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar for 2012’s Silver Lining Playbook, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, because there was just a loss of control. It feels personal for me the first time in a long time.”

Lawrence went on to create a staggering $160 million, in 2013, Time Magazine had named her as one of the “100 most influential people in the world.” Forbes listed the Serena actress as one of the world’s highest paid actresses making $52 million and $46 million, respectively in 2015 and 2016. By 2023, Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly made more than $145 Million.

