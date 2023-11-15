Hilary Duff Admits to Following Gwyneth Paltrow’s Controversial Diet: "I Just Drink Coffee in the Morning"

Hilary Duff recently revealed something unexpected, surprising both fans and critics alike. The Lizzie McGuire star admitted that she follows Gwyneth Paltrow's fasting routine. Duff was a guest on Molly Sims’ Lipstick on the Rim podcast recently, and she discussed a vast spectrum of subjects — which also included how and what she eats. Page Six reports that The How I Met Your Father actress often follows intermittent fasting routines, a dietary regime identical to Gwyneth Paltrow's, and admittedly, does not eat a whole lot of food. “Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger,” she revealed, admitting that she “wake[s] up really hungry.”

Duff does follow Paltrow's diet sometimes, but she isn't as strict as her, since on a few days, she eats avocados, eggs, or air-fried "cauliflower rounds" for breakfast. She also said she is “obsessed with those cauliflower rounds,” which she described as “super clean,” and said she enjoys crisping them in the air-frier before eating them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The ex-Disney Channel beauty — who fought an eating disorder in the past—also confessed that she occasionally wanders away from more nutritious foods because of her motherly duties. "I eat a lot of things that are going in my kids’ lunches in the morning. So, lots of calories happen there," Duff shared. "I was talking with my doctor and she was like, ‘What’s your morning like?’ [I said], ‘If we’re being honest, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches.'"

Duff has talked about her battles with an eating disorder she faced when she was 17. The Lizzie McGuire celebrity disclosed to Women's Health in 2022 that because of being an actress she often felt pressured to make her body look a particular way. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" she said at the time. "It was horrifying."

Gwyneth Paltrow was slammed after she described her own eating habits during an appearance on Dr. Will Cole’s The Art of Being Well podcast. In it, the Marvel actress—who was connected to an IV throughout the discussion—said: "I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee,” Paltrow said. “But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic]… And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.” Her response flared significant backlash on social media platforms, from both fans and dietitians who branded her diet as "disordered" and borderline "starvation."