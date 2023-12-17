In the ever-watchful eyes of the public, Hollywood icon Kevin Costner's love life has recently taken an unexpected turn, shifting from a contentious divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner to a budding romance with 1990s singer Jewel. As enthusiasts eagerly seek the nuances behind Costner's recent romantic twist, a discerning group of onlookers has uncovered an intriguing pattern within the actor's romantic history. In a recent exposé titled Dances with Divorce, featured in Insider on December 12, the spotlight is cast on a noteworthy trend surrounding Costner's divorces.

The article meticulously outlines a peculiar sequence of occurrences after his separation from a spouse, there appears to be a subsequent downturn in the trajectory of his career. In the case of his recent divorce from Baumgartner, she filed for divorce in May, and shortly thereafter, Paramount announced the conclusion of the acclaimed series Yellowstone with its fifth season.

This pattern, insider suggests, isn't isolated to his most recent divorce. The article by Eve Crosbie delves into Costner's split from his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1994. A year later, the movie he had invested in and starred in, Waterworld, faced notorious failure at the box office. Despite the challenges that followed these divorce-related career downturns, Costner seems to have a knack for rebounding both romantically and professionally. Now, in December 2023, he's found love anew in the company of Jewel, the renowned singer from the 1990s.

To provide some context, Costner was married to Silva from 1978 to 1994 and later tied the knot with Baumgartner in 2004, concluding their marriage in 2023. As Kevin Costner enters a new chapter in his romantic journey with Jewel, curiosity abounds among the public regarding the future of this seasoned Hollywood veteran. Whether by coincidence or a stroke of fate, Costner seems to rise from the ashes, finding both love and new projects to propel him back into the limelight after each divorce-induced setback. As the public watches the unfolding chapters of Costner's romantic and professional escapades, one can't help but wonder what surprises the next act might bring.

Previously, Baumgartner came ahead with her sweet revenge as she gave a little tea behind their split.

An insider revealed, "Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he's a selfish lover who never satisfied her. It's amusing to people because Kevin has always prided himself on his reputation as a Don Juan." The source further added, "But Christine's totally blowing that image. She's on a mission to make him the laughing stock of Hollywood — and she may be succeeding."

According to court documents, Baumgartner's initial encounter with Costner took place on a golf course when she was just 18 years old. During this period, Costner was married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, and was engrossed in rehearsals for his sports comedy film Tin Cup in the early 1990s, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

