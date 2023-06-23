‘The View’ Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg for Her ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior Toward Co-hosts: "So Rude"

Whoopi Goldberg of The View has generated debate among fans after she rudely refused to participate in a discussion on the famed morning program. On the June 22 episode of The View, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed a particularly contentious topic, which brought out Whoopi's rude disinterest to the fore.

In the Hot Topics part of the ABC show, the hosts discussed Geraldo Rivera's decision to leave The Five, a political discussion show on Fox, per The U.S. Sun. The 67-year-old opened the topic by claiming that Geraldo claimed he was quitting due to a "growing tension" that made hosting The Five "not worth it." After Whoopi finished discussing the subject, Joy, 80, added her voice and supported Geraldo's decision.

Sunny, 54, and Alyssa, 34, were the next to weigh in; the latter said that she didn't believe Geraldo's departure from the program "would make a big difference." Whoopi sat calmly, putting her head on her hand, and wearing a bored expression throughout her co-hosts' discussion of Geraldo and The Five. She then openly stated that she didn't care about whatever her co-hosts were discussing. She switched to their subsequent hot topic, the play Fat Ham.

Twitter users observed that Whoopi's response to Geraldo's major announcement was quite harsh and mean, especially to her co-hosts who were having a meaningful and nuanced discussion about it. A user tweeted, "Love you Whoopi, but really tired of the faces you make when your other cohosts are talking. So RUDE. #WhoopiGoldberg."

One bothered fan shamed, "Whoopi is so rude! To sit slumped at the table as she does is disrespectful to the other ladies, the audience, and the show. #TheView."

With another of her morning show antics this week, Whoopi sent fans into a frenzy, per The U.S. Sun. Whoopi received criticism from viewers for a specific action she took during a food-related segment on Monday's broadcast of The View. Melba Wilson, a chef, and author, was invited on the show to prepare a dish from her repertoire. Whoopi assisted Melba in grilling her chicken.

As Whoopi chewed her food, Melba explained the ingredients she was adding to the chicken. Sara responded, "You're supposed to help her, Whoopi." Whoopi continued to eat as she spoke in defense, "I am!" Whoopi, whose mouth was still full of food, continued to talk while eating.

Fans really cringed badly when she kept talking while eating. "You know #AuntyWhoopi love to talk while she eating," a fan remarked. Another fan commented, "It's so gross when Whoopi talks with her mouth full." "Lawd not a Whoopi eating segment #TheView," cried another.

