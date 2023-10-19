Ivanka's Friendship with an Ex-Spy Is Why She and Father Donald Trump Have a 'Severely Damaged' Bond

In a startling turn of events, former MI6 agent Christopher Steele revealed that his friendship with Ivanka Trump may have caused a prominent strain in her relationship with her father, Donald Trump. The shocking revelation came to light during legal proceedings after Trump sued Steele’s company, Orbis Business Intelligence, for alleged breaches of U.K. data protection laws in reference to a dossier detailing Trump’s presumed encounters with Russian officials. Steele testified that his connection with Ivanka, which reportedly spanned several years, was not disclosed by her to former prez Donald.

This revelation potentially played a role in the deterioration of the father-daughter relationship. "I informed them that I had, in fact, had a friendship and professional relationship with Ivanka Trump… for several years," Steele said, insinuating that Ivanka had not disclosed their connection to her father. This disclosure allegedly "severely damaged" the relationship between Donald and Ivanka. As per Radar, the former MI6 agent further claimed that Trump’s legal action against him and his company might be charged and aggravated by his disapproval of the friendship with Ivanka. Steele marked Trump’s conduct as "vindictive and vexatious," suggesting that the former president’s anger over their friendship contributed to the legal feud.

In response, Trump ferociously denied any such motives, calling Steele's claims "reckless" and debunking any suggestion of strain in his relationship with Ivanka. "Any inference or allegation that Mr. Steele makes about my relationship with my daughter is untrue and disgraceful," Trump stated in his witness statement.

Ivanka, reportedly focused on her family in Miami and distanced from politics, has been weathering the storm of her father’s legal hazards. Sources close to the family noted, "It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father, She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues, She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it." As the legal drama unfolds, it adds another layer of complexity to the Trump family saga. As per OK magazine, Ivanka, who had previously addressed her decision not to be involved in her father's 2024 campaign, has chosen to prioritize her family's private life.

This revelation about Ivanka's secret friendship with Steele, an ex-spy known for his involvement in the Trump-Russia dossier, adds a twist to the Trump family narrative. The impact of these revelations on the Trumps' public image and their internal dynamics remains to be seen as legal proceedings continue. The Trump family has weathered storms before, but this latest revelation raises questions about the intricacies of their relationships and the unexpected twists that can emerge when personal connections collide with the complex world of politics and intelligence.

