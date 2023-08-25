‘Sister Wives’ New Season Could Be Potentially Its Last One Following Multiple Splits

The US Sun exclusively reported that the latest season of Sister Wives might be the final one, as the family's narrative appears to have reached its conclusion. Season 18 of the TLC series premiered on August 20, and the first episode highlighted the challenges patriarch Kody Brown faced in his relationships with Christine, Janelle, and Meri, as well as his strained connection with the last remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

On the same day that the series debuted, Christine's spinoff show titled Cooking With Just Christine was also released on YouTube. A source with insider knowledge of the well-known family shared this information with The US Sun, "Christine's spinoff is a test to see fan reaction. TLC wants to see if people truly want to have a spinoff series on Christine and Janelle." The source added, "If that's the case, then it's practically guaranteed that this will be the last season of Sister Wives."

The source went on to suggest that the family's narrative could potentially be revitalized if they were to introduce a new sister wife, thereby offering a lifeline to sustain the polygamous lifestyle of the father of 18. "If he (Kody) can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons. If not, it's going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff - or spinoffs - and the family will move on with their next adventure," the source declared. The initial episode made its debut almost 13 years ago, on September 26, 2010.

Fans have already witnessed a spinoff in the making involving Christine, aged 51, and Janelle, aged 54. These close friends announced their separations from Kody, aged 54, in November 2021 and December 2022, respectively. The US Sun previously reported that these two friends were preparing for a spinoff series that would exclude their ex-husband. In February, a source disclosed that their show was in the development phase. At that time, the insider explained that the show's concept would revolve around "life after polygamy" and "female empowerment," with the participation of some of their children who were "enthusiastically on board."

Now, a source has informed The US Sun that Janelle's appearance on Season 3 of Cooking With Just Christine serves as a stepping stone to their upcoming show. "This is the leeway to their new show that's going to be probably coming out by next summer. This is all planned by the network." The source elaborated, "They're going to be focusing on Christine and Janelle because, after all they've been through, they came out winning and still have each other and a lasting friendship."

The source added, "TLC wants to show fans that they are superwomen who are starting their lives over after being in a polygamous relationship for nearly 30 years." It's not by chance that both women graced the cover of People magazine this week, even though the entire cast participated in the extensive feature spread.

