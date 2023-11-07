‘The View’ Co Host Ana Navarro Unfazed by Fashion Critique as She Claps Back With Confidence

Hosts on entertainment and talk shows are frequently scrutinized not only for their opinions but also for their fashion choices. Ana Navarro of The View recently faced criticism for her choice of clothing, and she didn't hesitate to respond to the troll who questioned her fashion sense, per The Sun. Let's take a look at the incident and Navarro's reaction, as well as some behind-the-scenes banter on The View.

Navarro, a popular figure on the popular talk show The View, recently shared a photo of herself and her husband, Al Cárdenas, from a gala event on Instagram. Navarro, 51, looked stunning in a one-shoulder orange gown that elegantly draped her figure. She accessorized her gown with a matching handbag and wedge sandals.

However, as is often the case in the world of social media, Navarro's fashion choice did not go down well with everyone. A follower commented on her post, expressing displeasure with the dress, saying, "Not feeling the dress. You always look amazing but this dress doesn't do it for you."

Navarro, known for her quick wit and fearless attitude, was unfazed by the criticism. She quickly responded to the remark, defending her decision and displaying admirable self-assurance. She commented, "I [heart emoji] this dress," indicating that she liked the gown despite the criticism. She also admitted that the dress might reveal some "flabby arm fat," but she wasn't bothered by it. "I know it shows my flabby arm fat. I don't really care. It’s me. It’s so comfy and the color is beautiful," Navarro wrote.

Many followers defended Navarro in the comments section, calling the initial criticism rude and unnecessary. Aside from the fashion critique, the audience usually gets to see the camaraderie and playful banter that goes on behind the scenes on The View. Executive producers Brian Teta and Navarro engage in lighthearted exchanges in a podcast episode titled Behind the Table, giving viewers a more intimate look at the show's dynamics.

During the podcast, Teta mentioned that Navarro and he disagreed about her Halloween costume choice for the show. Navarro had dressed up as the Spanish actress Charo, but Brian had wanted her to play Lucille Ball from the classic 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy. Navarro, on the other hand, insisted on portraying a Latina figure due to the lack of Latina representation in the media. The friendly debate highlights the show's hosts' and producers' fun and dynamic relationship.

Navarro's lighthearted remark about the state of the podcast studio also drew the audience's attention. She mocked the studio for being too frugal, urging the team to spend more money on the show's production. With a sense of humor, Teta admitted that one of the benefits of doing the podcast is Navarro getting to "bully" him, a sentiment she shared with her co-host, Joy Behar.

