Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Defends Donald Trump’s Biden-Obama Mix-Up, Claims It’s a Strategic Move

Former President Donald Trump's recent confusion regarding the current occupant of the White House, repeatedly referring to Joe Biden as "President Obama," has prompted Fox News' Brian Kilmeade to offer a unique defense. Kilmeade suggests that Trump's apparent lapse in memory is not a mistake but rather a deliberate strategy. According to Kilmeade, Trump genuinely believes that Barack Obama is still "pulling the strings" and effectively running the country from behind the scenes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell

In an appearance on Fox's MediaBuzz, Kilmeade shared insights from his off-camera conversations with Trump, stating, "I talked to him on radio about that. I said, 'You mean Joe Biden.' He said no… He’s convinced Barack Obama’s running the country. That’s why he says it. He wants you to think that," as per Yahoo Finance.

Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool)

However, this defense did not escape mockery, with radio host Leslie Marshall, also present on the show, playfully commending Kilmeade, "Oh, Brian, come on. That’s good, that’s good. You should be his manager, his campaign manager… That’s a really good spin on that." Trump's apparent confusion surfaced during a speech about Hungary's President Viktor Orbán, where he claimed Orbán suggested Obama should "immediately resign, and they should replace him with President Trump." Kilmeade's defense puts the spotlight on Trump's conviction that Obama remains in control despite being out of office, as per Rolling Stone.

Kilmeade claims that Trump keeps forgetting who is president because he thinks Obama is pulling the strings pic.twitter.com/xKhAiy7R2f — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2023

On another episode of Kilmeade's show, Trump accused Iran of an attack on Israel, claiming that Obama deliberately avoided the issue. Kilmeade corrected him, saying, "Well, you mean President Biden." Trump, however, persisted, asserting, "I also mean Obama. What do you mean? You know Obama and Biden. But Obama is Biden’s boss. Guess you didn’t really know that." This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. In a recent speech in New Hampshire, he stated, "And it’s never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden, and frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama." It is worth noting that Trump consistently includes Obama's middle name, potentially aiming to leverage his religious identity within his base.

President Trump in Wolfeboro, NH: "For decades the people of New Hampshire have been sold out, ripped off, and betrayed by the corrupt globalists...and it's never been worse than it is now under Crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss: Barack Hussein Obama" pic.twitter.com/HyRNJxEBn8 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) October 9, 2023

In September, Trump made the audacious claim that he defeated Obama in an election, despite never running against him. He confidently asserted, "We did it with Obama," referring to his 2016 victory against Hillary Clinton. Additionally, Trump predicted that Biden would lead the country into "World War II." This pattern of confusion persisted into late October when Trump thanked his supporters in Sioux Falls, despite being 75 miles away in Sioux City. The New York Times reported that Trump corrected himself only after being informed of his geographical error.

Trump once again confuses Biden for Obama while speaking in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/bzJC0Xz6sr — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) November 11, 2023

In essence, Kilmeade's defense suggests that Trump's repeated references to Obama instead of Biden are intentional, reflecting a belief that Obama continues to wield influence over the nation's affairs. This adds an intriguing layer to Trump's rhetoric, prompting speculation about the motivations behind his words and the potential impact on public perception.

