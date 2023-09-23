Kris Jenner's Ex-Husband Robert Kardashian Was Allegedly "Obsessed" With "Kinky" Priscilla Presley

The love story between Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner may have ended on slightly bad terms given Jenner's affair that came to light. Before Jenner, it was thought that Kardashian never had his eyes set on any other woman besides her before they dated. But, a 2017 article by The Sun revealed that there was one more least-expected woman whom he was deeply thinking about.

Author Jerry Oppenhiemer's controversial book, The Kardashians: An American Drama Kardashian was infatuated by Can't Help Falling in Love singer, Elvis Presley's now-ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Priscilla married Elvis in 1963 and a year later, they welcomed their daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Unfortunately for them, the couple ended up calling it quits in 1973 due to irreconcilable differences. It was a few years after this that she encountered Robert Kardashian who'd also just split from his [then] girlfriend Jenner.

The two liked each other and began to spend plenty of time together. Oppenheimer's book however described the famous singer's wife as "kinky" due to her intimate relationship with Robert. The two may have had a very brief yet steamy romance. But after much consideration, Priscilla put the breaks on their relationship before things further progressed. And she firmly declared, "I'm not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies."

After this breakup, Robert decided to "re-kindle" things between him and Jenner. At the time, the mother used to work as an accomplished air hostess. After they patched things up, the two decided to seal the deal by getting married in 1978. And since then, he fulfilled every desire of hers including paying for cosmetic surgery. But, even though he never hesitated to pay for whatever she wanted, there was a time when he was surprised at how lavishly his now ex-wife would gleefully splurge while shopping. And this left him fuming with rage. In the book, Oppenheimer wrote, "Can you f****** believe that? Who needs a belt for $3000?"

Kris and Robert were like two peas in a pod before her alleged affair with LA Heats soccer player, Todd Waterman who was reportedly 11 years younger than Jenner at the time. During the time of her affair, Jenner had welcomed four children with her then-husband. Namely Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and lastly Rob. All of them are now invested in successful endeavors themselves.

Jenner and Kardashian's relationship went downhill primarily because his now ex-wife would often return home late from social gatherings. In the book, Oppenheimer quotes Kardashian's childhood friend Joni Migdal who claimed: "Kris was coming home at two and three in the morning drunk." He also takes careful note of Kris' response in conclusion. "She would tell Robert, 'I have four kids and I have not lived life."

