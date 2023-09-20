The View host Sunny Hostin, had an interesting choice of words for former president Donald J. Trump following his Meet the Press interview. The 77-year-old's sit-down discussion with Kristen Welker gained enough traction, and the all-women panelists of the ABC talk show couldn't resist an opinion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

The American journalist joined the bandwagon and "roasted" the Republican candidate on the show while picking and choosing selective parts from the interview. The moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, kept addressing Trump as "You know who" while she opened the 'hot topic' for discussion.

Although every panelist shared their perspective on the interview with Welker, who grilled Trump for the 2020 elections, Hostin crossed the line. In a segment, the 45th president of the US admitted he ignored the lawyers who informed him the 2020 elections were "over for him," as per Decider. Reacting to it, Hostin bluntly told the former POTUS to "zip it."

The 54-year-old said in full throttle, "Everybody says it in the movies: 'Anything you say can and will be held against you in a court of law.'" She continued, "They do it in every Law and Order; they do it all the time, and he's just got diarrhea of the mouth." The rest of Hostin's speech sounded less provocative. However, her statements weren't deprived of direct attacks.

She continued, "[Trump] just admitted to conspiracy; he just admitted that he was the head of the conspiracy, that everybody told him to do something else, and he did his own thing because he believes in himself." Adding, "It is crazy! It's like his lawyers have no control over him." Hostin also suggested the possibility of being in his legal team but clarified it wouldn't work for her.

"If I were — god forbid — part of his legal team, he would be representing himself pro-bono because I would not continue to do that," she reportedly said. After Hostin quieted down, another headstrong host of The View stepped in with her two cents on Trump's interview, the political strategist Ana Navarro.

The 51-year-old quipped, "When I watch these interviews, it's like herding cats on a hot tin roof: it's just impossible." She also smartly shifted the gear from Trump to praising the longest-running political show, Meet the Press, which started approximately 76 years ago. Navarro added, "This is the first time- a woman- a woman of color, who is a host, and I think that's an incredible accomplishment and achievement."

She sang praises of Welker and complimented, "She was wonderful yesterday, thanking women who came in front of her, who paved the way and opened the doors." Navarro continued, "She (Welker) thanked Andrea Mitchell, which she first applied; she was told women don't belong here." Adding, "She was classy."

However, she didn't forget to give the interviewer credit for interviewing the 2024 presidential hopeful. "I wish she had not done a Trump interview as her first one because I think nobody ever wins with a Trump interview. Nobody looks good." Navarro quipped, "It's like interviewing an insane person," and the audience burst into laughter.

