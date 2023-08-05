Here’s How Gwen Stefani Accepted Herself After Finding Out She Was Dyslexic Through Her Kids

Music icon Gwen Stefani recently revealed her experience of coming to terms with her dyslexia while assisting her kids with their homework. The Grammy-winning singer talked openly about how her learning condition affected her life and her sense of self. Stefani's story of acceptance and empowerment following the acceptance of her dyslexia has caught the attention of fans and media.

When Stefani saw her sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, were having difficulty reading, she embarked on a journey of self-discovery. She had no idea that this discovery about herself would result from her observation. She stated on Zane Lowe's podcast on Apple Music, "One thing that I've discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia—everyone has things that happen and mine was that." This new perspective underlined the difficulties she had to deal with in her own life, particularly during her academic years, per The List.

"And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I've made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it's all genetic — they have some of those issues," Stefani revealed.

Stefani had always thought she had a learning difficulty as a child. She described how she "failed at school" and battled to fit into the conventional educational system. Her particular brain function was challenged by the rigidity of the educational system's approach to learning. Her lack of confidence affected her self-esteem despite the fact that she excelled in other areas, which made her path much more difficult.

Music turned out to be Gwen Stefani's lifeline. She discovered a sense of belonging and confidence that she had been missing from typical academic environments when she penned songs or performed on stage. She found her genuine potential in music and comfort in using her creativity to express herself, reports People.

Stefani said, "I didn't know any of this until now, but I think that I didn't have any confidence in myself at the time, but when I would write a song, or I would get on stage, it just felt so right."

Gwen Stefani's self-discovery path not only revealed her personal hardships but also gave her a newfound understanding of her kids' difficulties. Despite the fact that Stefani's three sons all have dyslexia, her openness and encouragement have shifted their narrative. She made sure they had the resources they needed, such as excellent teachers and schools, to help them learn that their brains work in unique ways.

She said, "But now they get all these benefits. They have these incredible teachers and schools and they don't have to have shame about it. They understand that their brain functions in a different way. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?"

