Last month, TikToker @luvlyymadiii was in for the "shock of her life" when she discovered a $104,000 scholarship offer to Maryville College while cleaning out her closet of all her unopened college acceptance letters. @luvlyymadiii revealed Maryville College was "one of her top three school choices." The rising college freshman was left “shocked and angry” about her major blunder of leaving the acceptance letter unopened.

The video, which quickly gained over 2.8 million views and 394,000 likes, was flooded with comments. “You opened it a day before the decision for a reason. Go and get that uni education w/ the scholarship!! It’ll be worth it!” one TikTok user, @astoldbycolette, encouraged her in the comments. Apparently, @luvlyymadiii had still one more day left to accept the Maryville College offer. But she had already applied to a community college and had even attended their acceptance ceremony.

The reveal however turned out to be a turning point in @luvlyymadiii's life. Maryville College reportedly tracked her down and sent her an email, with an update on the scholarship offer. @luvlyymadiii shared the good news with her TikTok community and said, “Basically, they said they were gonna make my dreams come true, and they’re gonna send me an official award offer letter to my Gmail, so now I’m going to college, and I’m so excited!”

Addressing the main question on how she missed out on the opportunity earlier, @luvlyymadiii said, “I had over, like, 300 letters come in, so it was impossible for me to open every single one because I was still doing a ton of school work and I had a job." She also informed her followers in the comments that she’d been constantly on the lookout for potential schools since the end of her junior year, and had applied using waivers to pay for many of the application fees.

Fans and followers rejoiced over her good luck, “Shoutout to the college for going out of their way for this,” TikTok user @wolff_2023 wrote while celebrating the teen's victory update. Her future college also congratulated her: Maryville College’s official TikTok account commented, “We love a happy ending!!!"

