Co-host of Weekend Update, Colin Jost, took a sly jab at former President Donald Trump in response to the announcement that Hunter Biden had been charged in California on nine tax-related offenses.

“A federal indictment issued this week against Hunter Biden alleges that he evaded paying over $1 million in taxes between 2016 and 2020. And they’re only catching him now?” Jost commented, per HuffPost, “Man this is super embarrassing for whoever was president from 2016 to 2020.” [Trump was the president between these years.]

Co-host Michael Che poked fun at Jost in another segment of the SNL news segment while discussing news about Mike Johnson. “We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ,” Johnson recently said at a news conference as news came that Republicans are blurring faces in security footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to protect rioters from prosecution.

“So unfortunately we’ll never know who they are,” Che quipped as he pointed to an altered image of the uprising at the US Capitol, which showcased Jost as one of the rioters.

The video has been available to the Department of Justice for a long time, and it has been utilized in a few of the about 1,200 criminal charges against individuals connected to the riot, in which hundreds of protesters surged past police to attack the Capitol. Johnson's remarks are a striking expression of sympathy for followers of the outgoing president Donald Trump, who broke into a restricted government facility without authorization as protestors violently attacked Congress when it convened to validate the Electoral College result before Joe Biden's inauguration.

Back in October, Jost gave the former president a sinister new job option in an attempt to take a savage dig at his legal problems, per HuffPost. Speaking in front of an artist's sketch, Jost introduced Trump as “Former president and current courtroom sketch model Donald Trump,” adding that this was the first time in more than a decade that Trump had taken the witness stand. “And it’s fun that nobody is 100% sure which trial this sketch is from.”

Donald Trump during his arraignment. Courtroom sketch by 🎨 Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/DdfXkHhnUA — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) April 4, 2023

The sketch, Jost said, was from Trump's civil business fraud trial in New York. He playfully referred to a video of two rats fighting as evidence from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, which was given in a courtroom while the former president was there. Michael Che concentrated on a section of Cohen's evidence in which he said that Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., Trump's three eldest children, had a hand in compiling the former president's financial accounts. “Ivanka wrote the summaries, Don Jr. put together the numbers and Eric licked the envelopes,” Che quipped.

