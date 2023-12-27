‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Lashes Out at Producers After “Painful” Breakup With Janelle Brown

During the most recent sneak peek of Sister Wives: Look Back, Kody Brown took a jab at the producers. One of the show's producers gives Kody a tablet so he can view the major blowout argument that terminated their relationship just before Christmas 2022 in an exclusive clip from the forthcoming episode. Kody, however, is having none of it and pushes the gadget aside.

As reported by ETOnline, Kody said to the producers, "F**k it, I'm not watching that again. No! I'm not. Listen, I don't want to talk about my breakup with Janelle anymore, OK? It's very painful, it's as bad as Christine's. But I didn't want to admit the same things were going on with me and Janelle. I still struggle to admit those [things]." He also added, "Janelle and I are not good together, that she's not a loyal wife, and that I'm probably a s**t husband. I don't care. We're not working anymore and I don't want to talk about it anymore." Janelle Brown, on the other hand, had no trouble seeing the video of the altercation that occurred the previous year when Janelle questioned Kody about visiting her home.

Kody was not open to the concept and insisted that everyone who wanted to spend Christmas with him come to his home, even though he had put in place strict guidelines that made it almost impossible for his children to come over. When Janelle asked him to come over he refused. He said at the time, "No, I’m not coming over. I have a house, I have a place where we would have Christmas." Janelle reminded him of the restrictions he had placed on the visits but Kody was firm. Kody repeatedly interrupted Janelle as she tried to elaborate, not letting her complete a phrase. "Shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute," she finally screamed.

The audacity of this man child acting like he can’t have a relationship with his ADULT children is astounding. I don’t think I have ever seen someone as tone deaf as Kody Brown. Congrats Robyn you won a real prize!😂#sisterwives pic.twitter.com/yZ7s2eL0X2 — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) December 23, 2023

A few Reddit users also commented on Kody's response to his altercation with Janelle. Some find it unusual that he no longer wants to discuss his separation with Janelle yet would not stop talking about Christine Brown. One user wrote, "He doesn't want to talk about the break up with Janelle anymore, but he won't stop talking about Christine. Why??????"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Another user added, "I think he really thought Christine was going to respond like Meri…treat her like crap and only giving dog scraps of hints for a maybe having a fulfilling future. I think because of the way Christine was brought up he thought she was all in hook line and sinker and it absolutely gobsmacked him that when he said he wasn’t attracted to her and didn’t want intimacy it was her final straw. He expected her to act like Meri and Christine totally caught him off guard with her decision and how firm she was with it, never once wavering. "

