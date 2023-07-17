Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Shares Adorable Picture With Her Handsome Sons at the Movies

Fans of Sister Wives may have a new internet crush. Janelle Brown recently posted a rare picture of her two sons, Gabriel Brown, 25, and Garrison Brown, 21, in a post on Instagram. Fans could not stop gushing over how good-looking her sons are.

Janelle has been in the headlines lately, especially since the release of the trailer for the 18th season of Sister Wives. The mother of six was highly praised on social media for standing up for herself in the trailer. She was seen in the clips attempting to talk to her now former husband, Kody Brown about their crumbling marriage.

The reality star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a picture from the time she accompanied her sons to the movie theater. According to The U.S. Sun, they saw the newest installment from the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Packed with classic action and a good old treasure-hunting plot, the movie stars none other than Air Force One actor, Harrison Ford.

Janelle and her charming two boys Garrison and Gabriel, who were smiling away, took a heartwarming selfie to remember the day. The trio seemed to be seated at the back end of the theater on comfy black seats. Janelle captioned the post with, "Seeing the new Indiana Jones movie!" showing excitement and happiness in spending time with her sons.

It certainly didn't take long for fans to chime in about how the little boys they had seen on television transitioned into such fine, strappingly handsome gentlemen. Some fans noted how the two boys had evolved from the last time they appeared on the show.

"Your boys are so handsome," confessed a shy fan. Another complimented their lush hair with "Such handsome guys! they have such great hair!!" Another person noted how loving and adoring the young men were to their beloved mother. "Love the way they love their mom!" claimed the adoring fan.

In the trailer of the new season, Janelle's son Gabriel made an appearance along with his sisters during a conversation involving his mother and Christine Brown. The family had gathered around in the kitchen of their home and were engaged in a rather serious conversation involving Robyn Brown.

Image Source: TLC | Sister Wives

"You know what Robyn, you can have him [Kody]," declared Gabriel in slight irritation. He then went on to refer to his sibling as "grown adults" who no longer needed a father figure in their lives. "We're all grown adults. We don't need a father figure anymore," stated Gabriel. The 21-year-old's words resonated with his siblings and mother who nodded in agreement of what he mentioned.

The mother of six has been spending some quality time with her family over the last few weeks and especially since her split. In a post on Instagram, she expressed her deep appreciation for spending time with her precious children and emphasized how much she cherishes these memories. "I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather," said Janelle in the caption of her post.

