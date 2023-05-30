'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Impresses Fans With Her Super-Slim Look in New Picture

Janelle Brown, one of the stars of the hit reality TV show Sister Wives, has recently left fans in awe with her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation. Shedding an incredible 100 pounds since parting ways with ex-husband Kody Brown, the 53-year-old matriarch showcased her newly slim figure in a family photo shared on Instagram. Fans have flooded her social media with praises to show their admiration for her appearance.

In the Instagram snap, Janelle radiated happiness as she posed alongside her six children, with the exception of her son Hunter. Among those present in the joyous family gathering were her daughter Madison, Madison's husband and their children, Logan, Savanah, Garrison, and Gabriel.

Janelle, dressed in a chic spring-patterned dress and hoop earrings, completed her stylish look with a cropped hairstyle and a beaming smile. Fans couldn't help but notice her flush cheeks, likely from soaking up the sun, as she effortlessly stole the attention in the group photo.

She wrote in the caption, "Once again - almost all my kids - missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather." Fans flooded the comments section with messages of praise and support.

One fan exclaimed, "Janelle, you look amazing!" while others commended her on her beauty and radiant smile. Another fan commented, "How fun that Maddie and fam were able to travel from NC. Enjoy the time together!" A third fan wrote, "Wow, you are looking beautiful" A fourth person added, "Beautiful! And Janelle you look phenomenal… your smile says it all!"

According to The U.S. Sun, Janelle had previously been married to Adam Barber from 1988 to 1990. Post their divorce, she tied the knot with Kody Brown in 1993. They divorced in December 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage. The split has not been easy for Janelle and her family, as evidenced by the tensions and complications aired on the latest season of Sister Wives. The reality star has been living in an RV after her breakup with Kody and has been updating her fans regularly on her new RV life.

Janelle Brown doesn't shy away from sharing glimpses of her milestones with her fans. She recently took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos capturing her 18-year-old daughter's special graduation day.

In one snapshot, Savanah, adorned in a green cap and gown, stood proudly at the center while her beaming mother, her brothers Gabriel and Garrison, and Gwendlyn, the daughter of Janelle's former sister wife Christine Brown, posed alongside her. Fans were surprised to see that Kody was also present at the ceremony. Janelle included a selfie of Kody and Savanah, showcasing his evident pride and joy. In another post shared on Instagram, she celebrated her eldest son Logan Brown's 29th birthday with a touching tribute. Earlier, she was seen also flaunting her weight loss journey.