‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Stuns Fans in Makeup-Free Post

"Sister Wives" alum Janelle Brown took to Instagram earlier where she flaunted a glimpse of her weight loss journey — a thinner chin and jawline, looking healthier than ever!

Janelle took to her story earlier on Instagram, where she appeared to be wearing a lush magenta top and struck a 'thumbs up' with a contented smile on her face. The area around her cheeks and jaw appeared to be much more defined than it earlier was, which gave viewers a sneak peek into her weight loss journey. She captions her story with "It was Yummy! Needed a touch of maple syrup". Prior to her happy story, Brown was gearing up for a classic breakfast — a nice healthy plate of fluffy and light blueberry pancakes.

The Sun exclusively reports through an insider source that Janelle is half her former size, and has lost a ton of weight. "Her numbers have completely changed, she's got to be at least a 100lbs down." said an insider.

She keeps herself and her 1 million followers on Instagram updated on her weight loss and fitness journey by sharing her transformed lifestyle including healthy eating habits and exercise, and even sharing motivational quotes to encourage her followers.

While many fans were overjoyed at her progress, others speculate that her separation in 2021 with now ex-husband Kody, 53, had something to do with her decision to lose weight. The US Weekly gave a brief sneak-peak into the love lives of Kody and Janelle. The two met on the reality show where they "spiritually wed" after their parents were married for quite a few years, which made them "step-siblings".

To add to the bizarre relationship, Kody was a polygamist and while he "spiritually wed" Janelle, he was legally married to Meri Brown in 1994. After entering matrimony after facing a great deal of criticism, they decided to expand their happy family and welcomed six children together - Logan, Madison, Hunter, Robert, Garisson, Gabriel and Savanah. Kody "spiritually" married two more women, Christine Brown (1994) and Robyn Brown (2010), which made things rather complicated for Janelle as the years went by. Sources reveal that she was forced to leave her shared husband Kody because of Christine Brown. After Christine had supposedly meddled in Janelle and Kody's relationship by pointing out problems, the two entered quite the spat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine was also considered a "ringleader" among the sister wives and made them realize that they didn't need to depend on Kody to take care of them, an insider revealed. However, later in May or June, Janelle no longer wanted to be part of the "marriage equation" amongst the four and stopped calling herself "Kody's wife." Christine followed suit and the two of them left their mutual husband.

After realizing that her kids have always been the support system she needed compared to Kody and considering the impact Christine's words had on her, she made the difficult decision to split after all the years of marriage and making memories, and announced their separation in December 2022.