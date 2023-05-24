Shoppers Flock to Walmart to Grab a Must-Have Essential $100 Gadget Now Selling for $35

Walmart seems to have upped its game in the gadget and tech realm as it recently caused a frenzy at the store after a $100 security camera went on sale for a smashing price of $35, making it a worthwhile investment for any homeowner looking for enhanced security, reports The Sun.

The security camera seems to be a rave among Walmart shoppers, especially after the security device went on sale and seems to be selling out rather quickly. The real cherry on top of the cake was when the store offered an even more attractive deal, providing free shipping followed by a 30-day return period to sweeten the pot. However, in addition to the pear white color that the product is originally sold in, for an extra $4, people can avail of the gadget with the same features in a lush black that augments its surrounding aesthetic.

The ieGeek Security Camera is a truly unique and complete upgrade from the regular camera that only offers a view of the surroundings and largely depends on light for smooth functioning at night. It uses infrared light for use at night. This state-of-the-art technology has the potential to unlock so much more with its features that include a pair of 4dBi antenna that enhances the device's viewing range, offering a wider view of the place, night vision for when there is no visible light along with great resolution at night, and a spotlight that can pinpoint any disturbance with accuracy.

Built to resist weather, this camera is IP65 waterproof and can also withstand temperatures between 32 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The range of detection for the camera can be customized according to personal preference with the ability to focus on a particular area of the house – front door, garage, back door, etc. Sources from Walmart reveal that its battery is long-lasting and can run for approximately six months with good maintenance. Walmart also promises that the distance between the main router of the home and the camera can be a massive 49 feet gap, which makes it truly one of a kind camera to have such a useful and productive amenity. It is also perfect for large mansions and mobile homes or localities with low security.

That's not all. Coming to the camera itself, the device has a field of view of 130 degrees that can capture everything and more in its fixed location. Its optimized AI algorithm is niche as it can detect humanoid movement with precision in record time. In the event of an intruder entering the home, the device immediately spotlights the intruder while sounding an 80dB alarm anywhere within its 65-feet range of view, making it near impossible for the intruder to trespass upon the property. The happy customers are presently raving about the product and claim it is totally worth the hype as its functionality is excellent.