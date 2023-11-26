‘Teen Mom′ Star Jenelle Evans' Most Troubled Relationships Over The Years

Jenelle Evans’ Turbulent Love Life

Jenelle Evans was a frequent feature on the Teen Mom series for over a decade until her departure in 2019. In 2010, while expecting her first child with then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, the former MTV star joined the cast of 16 & Pregnant. Jenelle then moved on to Kieffer Delp after their breakup. The TV star eventually became engaged to Gary Head, but their relationship also ultimately failed. Here is a list of people she dated, from her teen boyfriend to her current partner, David Eason.

1. Andrew Lewis

Before Jenelle was pregnant with Jace, she dated Andrew for a little while. For a long time after Jace was born, Andrew was not involved in his life. As shown on the January 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2, Andrew Lewis was eager to reconnect with his son Jace. Producer Kristen told Jenelle via text message that Andrew had called MTV and requested that she, Jace, and her mother, Barbara Evans, be flown to New York to meet with him. Later, when Barbara FaceTimed Andrew to find out what he wanted, he began the chat by expressing his desire for Jace to get to know him better. However, when Barbara decided to go to New York to meet Andrew he stood her up.

2. Kieffer Delp

The reality star dated Delp during the start of the program, when things were easier for her. They featured together in the first four seasons of the MTV hit, but by 2016 they had officially broken up. The original relationship between Delp and Evans lasted over two years, even though it had its share of severe ups and downs. They gave their romance another go in 2016, but by the end of that year, things had cooled down, and she had moved on to marry Eason by September 2017. As reported by People in 2018, Delp, admitted to three charges: running a methamphetamine lab; possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and endangering public safety. As part of the agreement, the charges of methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine waste production, and illegal conduct against him were withdrawn.

3. Gary Head

Because Jenelle got engaged to Gary in May 2012, only a month after she split up with on-again, off-again boyfriend Keiffer, their relationships are inextricably entwined. After a heated dispute over Tiffany jewelry in June, they decided to end their engagement. One source informed US Weekly at the time, "He hooked up with a girl while they were on a break and she just found out and flipped out." Evans tweeted at the time, "@nikkoleMTV no I mean I'm very depressed me and Gary broke up for good."

4. Courtland Rogers

Jenelle and Rogers were married. She filed for divorce after barely one month of marriage. After finding out she was pregnant with Courtland's kid, the Teen Mom 2 actress allegedly had an abortion. Courtland got into difficulty with the law due to drug accusations that led to his arrest in 2020. They were married in 2012, but only a few months later, he and Jenelle were both jailed on drug charges. As reported by People, Rogers was also arrested in August 2018 in Leland, North Carolina, for the alleged assault of a lady. A misdemeanor assault charge, a threat communication charge, and an interference with emergency communication charge all led to his arrest and booking in the Brunswick County Jail.

5. Nathan Griffith

Jenelle broke up with Courtland in June 2013 and began dating again. After meeting on Tinder, she and Nathan Griffith appeared like a perfect match. It seemed like Jenelle was content and that things would improve for her. Jenelle was arrested for failing a drug test a few months after she and Nathan started dating. She got a positive drug test, suggesting that Nathan was a less-than-stellar influence. Jenelle and Nathan remained together throughout 2013, and although she kept a low profile for most of the year, tensions between the two eventually rose. A few days after the couple revealed their pregnancy in December, cops were summoned to their house due to an argument. Jenelle was taken away from the house in handcuffs after she was detained for disturbing the peace.

6. David Eason

After her separation from Griffith, Evans wasted little time getting back into the dating scene. She and David started dating in September 2015 after meeting on Tinder, and she discovered she was pregnant in April 2016. Evans had a miscarriage, but she became pregnant again a few months later with her daughter Ensley. The couple was engaged in February 2017 and married in September of the same year. During Evans' birthday party last year, the couple showed signs of breaking up.

As reported by US Weekly, Evans wrote on Instagram, "TELL ME WHERE @DAVIDEASON88 IS CUZ IT’S MY BIRTHDAY AT MIDNIGHT AND HE’S GONE. I DON’T WANT TO EXPLAIN, BUT JUST KNOW THAT MY BIRTHDAY WAS RUINED? BY A NARCISSISTIC A—HOLE."

