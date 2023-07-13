Emotional Johnny Depp Bids Final Farewell To His 11-Year-Old Fan 'Captain Kori': "Sail On Fellow Captain"

Everyone's favorite pirate, 'Jack Sparrow' aka Johnny Depp, is mourning the loss of his fellow captain 'Captain Kori', who was terminally ill. The 11-year-old YouTuber Kori Stovell is no more, and Depp honored the 'aspiring pirate' in a lengthy emotional tribute on his Instagram stories. The 60-year-old extended his condolences and mourned the loss with his family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Pool

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Depp took to his Instagram account to write a solemn tribute for Stovell, who was born with a heart condition and had been in palliative care after two failed heart transplants, reported PEOPLE. The pre-teen was a diehard Pirates of the Caribbean fan.

Depp captioned the post, "Sail on my fellow captain!! You honored us with your life. You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all." He wrote it alongside a black-and-white video of Kori.

Depp continued, "You have shown every one [of us] how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding, and unparalleled dignity. You are a warrior, mate…We will meet again on the highest of seas…All my love and respect to you and your family, as always!!! X JD."

Image Source: Instagram |@johnnydepp

As part of the Make-A-Wish-Foundation, Stovell had the privilege to have a video call with Depp, and the actor dubbed the boy "Captain Kori" during their conversation. The collaboration also included an exclusive video for the now late 11-year-old, uploaded on his YouTube channel, 'Kraken The Box.'

According to the source, Depp was contacted by Make-A-Wish in December regarding Stovell. It said it was a "timely ask" as the boy was in palliative care. The video request entailed Depp dressing as the film's leading character Captain Jack Sparrow and wishing the boy luck.

Depp left an uplifting message in the clip. He said, "I wish you the best of luck. I am your No. 1 fan, Captain Kori." The boy was a "diehard" Jack Sparrow fan and often indulged in pirate movies, especially "during his multiple heart surgeries and subsequent recovery period," the source told the outlet.

Unfortunately, the young "pirate" was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome- a condition in which the left of his heart had been underdeveloped at birth. As part of the treatment, Stovell underwent heart transplants in 2018 and 2020, but his body rejected both organs, reported BBC.

The boy's mother, Pixi, would often be seen alongside him in the videos. She told the outlet in a statement after Stovell's death that her family "are broken beyond belief by the loss." She also posted an emotional video right after her son's death and said the boy went "fairly peacefully."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kori stovell (@krakenkori)

She also notified that Stovell had his captain pirate hat beside him on the bed and a pirate flag over him where he passed away. "I would like to thank everyone who has supported Kori and followed his journey," Pixi added. "He was humbled and overjoyed at so much in life, and we ask that people don't forget him, now he has set sail on his biggest adventure yet."

