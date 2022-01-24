Erin Andrews Lauds Joe Buck's Work Amid Controversial Report

Even though sports and sports news should always be about the athletes, sometimes broadcasters steal some of their thunder.

That's the case with Erin Andrews, who's often scrutinized for every little thing she does as an interviewer.

She hasn't been the most popular figure around NFL circles lately, but that has never stopped her from sharing her views and thoughts.

Recently, Joe Buck had a perfect call during the Packers vs. Niners Divisional Round game, so Andrews had no choice but to tip her hat off to her colleague.