Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Weekend Bikini During Insomnia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin isn't getting much sleep, but she's still super-busy on Instagram. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been making headlines for her humorous swimwear selfies this month, not limited to the blonde joking about her "bad tan lines" while in a loud pink swimsuit and not showing much in the way of shoddy tanning. The weekend brought fresh content from the 2008 all-around champion, including a special delivery and a confession that sleep just isn't happening right now. Check it out below. 

'On The No Sleep Train'

Nastia Liukin outdoor stretch
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the swimsuit. Nastia, who has been traveling and only managed a short stay back in her Dallas, TX base today before posting all packed up with a Louis Vuitton suitcase, spent much of her day showing off the perks of her celebrity and influencer status. The Russian-born star, making headlines this year as she influences for Facebook App and snags a Pottery Barn deal, posted selfies with a friend, writing:

"P.s. sorry I'm currently on the no sleep train but I promise I will feel and look more alive asap."

Keep Scrolling For Her Swimsuit

Nastia, whose clothing deals on Instagram include one with Revolve, had received some sport and swim merch. The star showed off gorgeous pastel pink workout gear from SET Active, saying "You guys are the best," quickly adding in some swimwear as she showed off a super-stylish black-and-white swimsuit from GIGICBIKINIS. "Thank you my love," she wrote while unboxing the sleek piece.

Nastia then jokingly udpated in selfie mode and surrounded by her luggage, writing: "And that was a short lived 2 hour stay at home."

Scroll For More Photos!

NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012, has been carving herself out a career as a beauty entrepreneur, this year releasing a face mask addition to her $55 Celery Green Cream, retailed with Volition. The star is also fresh from making headlines for a rainfall shower, one seeing her promote Bondi Boost haircare as she wrote:

"This mask has been a major key in my post-extension life. So many nutritious oils + free of all the bad stuff. A MUST for your haircare routine." More photos below!

Expanding Own Brand

Nastia Liukin in cowgirl dress and boots
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Liukin, whose beauty blogging regularly attracts attention, announced her latest Volition drop in March, posing all smiles in mint-green bikini bottoms and a cover up and writing:

"My face when I can finally share the news that I’m teaming up with @volitionbeauty again to bring you the ULTIMATE face mask — introducing Instant Glow Celery Green Mask!!! 🌱🌱🌱." 

Liukin has also made headlines this year for hosting the 12th annual Nastia Cup, named in her honor and each year making one aspiring gymnast very happy.

