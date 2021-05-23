Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Weekend Bikini During Insomnia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin isn't getting much sleep, but she's still super-busy on Instagram. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been making headlines for her humorous swimwear selfies this month, not limited to the blonde joking about her "bad tan lines" while in a loud pink swimsuit and not showing much in the way of shoddy tanning. The weekend brought fresh content from the 2008 all-around champion, including a special delivery and a confession that sleep just isn't happening right now. Check it out below.