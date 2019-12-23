Danielle Knudson Sizzles In A Tiny Floral Bikini In Mexico: ‘So Many Beautiful Reasons To Smile’

Danielle Knudson gave her fans “beautiful reasons to smile” over the weekend when she shared a smoking hot new Instagram snap that proved impossible to ignore.

The photo was shared to her page on Sunday and was an instant hit with her 496,000 followers on the social media platform. She noted in the caption that it was taken in Mexico, where Danielle is not only celebrating the holidays but also her pal Melody’s birthday.

Danielle was seen standing in front of a green bush while tall palm trees provided her even more shade. The bright blue sky completed the scene around the model, who was putting on a stunning display herself in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The Canadian bombshell slayed in the golden yellow two-piece that was adorned with a pink floral pattern. It included an underwire-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, which she held out to her sides, resting her hands on top of her head. Her long, blond tresses fell messily over her decolletage, though fans were still treated to a glimpse of cleavage that was left on display thanks to the number’s low-cut neckline.

Danielle also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same bold pattern, and they were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that exposed her killer curves and long, sculpted legs in their entirety. Its thin, curved waistband was adorned with a dainty white lace material and sat low on her hips. This accentuated her trim waist and rock-hard abs, which were also revealed in their entirety for her fans to admire.

The finishing touches on the Guess model’s look was a straw hat with a wide brim that provided her some relief from the sun. She also appeared to be going makeup-free in the photo, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

To no surprise, fans showered Danielle’s latest social media upload with love. As of this writing, the photo has earned more than 6,500 likes within 17 hours of going live to her page — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Super, super smoking hot bikini, looks good on you XOXO,” one person wrote.

“You are just so stunning,” said another.

“YOU are the most beautiful reason to smile,” commented a third.

Danielle is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her famous physique in a tiny green bikini that left little to the imagination. The short video clip was also well-received by her fans, who have viewed the video more than 40,000 times and awarded it nearly 9,000 likes.