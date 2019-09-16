Sierra Skye Shows Off Perfect Figure In Satin Pink Mini Dress

Sierra Skye is showing off her more dressed-up side on her Instagram feed as of late. Though the model normally poses in swimsuits and lingerie on the popular social media platform, she is proving that she is the bomb in pretty much whatever she chooses to wear.

On Monday, the American Instagram model took to the photo-sharing app to share a jaw-dropping snapshot of herself in a skimpy minidress that puts her enviable (and famous) curves on full display. For the photo, the model is posing in front of a mirror as she snaps a selfie with her phone positioned partially in front of her face. The bombshell is rocking a baby pink satin dress that features an underwire structure that pushes against her chest, helping accentuate her busty physique. In addition, the dress also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage front and center.

The dress also boasts of an adjustable side strap that runs all the way from the midsection to the hem, allowing her to wear the dress super-short or a little longer. Sierra has chosen the former, as the dress on the left is all the way up, leaving her whole leg exposed. As the model indicated via her tag and her caption, the dress is from the Pretty Little Thing x Saweetie collection.

Sierra looks ready to party in the photo. She is wearing a face full of makeup, which consists of a dark smokey eye, lined lips and bronzer, which helps accentuate the structure of her face. Her hair is styled down in straight strands and parted on the side while being partially tied back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sierra shared with her 4 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 23,300 likes in just an hour of being posted. The same time period also brought in more than 150 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

Loading...

“Wow you know I love you in pink,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of stuck-out tongue emoji.

“[You’re] a dream,” another fan chimed in, adding a pink heart emoji at the end of the message.

This post comes just a few days after Sierra shared another photo of herself all dolled up, which her fans seemed to love just as much as they love her bikini photos, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out.